What started off as a way to honor a friend has grown into an event filled with heartwarming moments that entertain, inspire and provide awareness.
The Power of Pink! Luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, offering guests the chance to hear from breast cancer survivors and join the fight to end the disease.
The event began in 1993 when the friends of Jan Moore were looking for a way to honor her after she died from breast cancer. The group also wanted to help support the Temple Cancer Center and to raise money for cancer patients. Due to their efforts, the Power of Pink! Luncheon was created — though at first, it was a small group of people eating brown bag lunches in the medical staff room of St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.
Word of the event spread, and attendance began to increase to the point where they could no longer host it at the hospital, said Tina Alexander-Sellers, market director for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
When reminiscing with Barbara Polk, one of the individuals responsible for kick-starting the event, Sellers was reminded of how fulfilling the Power of Pink! Luncheon is. Polk also said how grateful she is that the community embraced the event.
“She still feels just as strongly as she did back in the ’90s that it’s a gift to the community,” Sellers said. “It’s an opportunity to get together and share moments with folks who have been through it.”
To return to the event’s humble beginnings, attendees of this year’s luncheon will be served their meals in a custom lunch bag.
The guest speaker for the 2022 Power of Pink! Luncheon will be J.B. Smith. He is a former Smith County Sheriff, the author of two true crime books and a national motivational speaker who has received an Emmy award for his TV production on Texas heritage. Breast cancer awareness is important to Smith because his sister died from the disease, Sellers said.
Power of Pink! 2022 is one community working together to end breast cancer, Sellers said.
“It’s a moment in time where you can take a couple of moments out of your day to be on one accord with other survivors and supporters,” she said.
Tickets for the event are $40 for individuals or $500 for a table for 10. Tickets are available at the gift shop at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and at Connie & Crew Hair Salon. Tickets also can be purchased by calling (936) 639-7676.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.