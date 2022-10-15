What started off as a way to honor a friend has grown into an event filled with heartwarming moments that entertain, inspire and provide awareness.

The Power of Pink! Luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 pm. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center, offering guests the chance to hear from breast cancer survivors and join the fight to end the disease.

