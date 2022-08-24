featured Lufkin games can be heard online The Lufkin Daily News Aug 24, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lufkin Panthers’ football games can be heard online this season.The games are available at LufkinISD.org/lp-livestream/. There are also links available to the stream both on the Lufkin ISD website or Facebook page.Games will not be available on the radio this season.Gary Ivins will handle play-by-play duties.The Panthers’ season opener is set for 7 Friday night against the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders at Tyler’s Rose Stadium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily seeks answers in death of Brian BrownBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cookies and burgers coming to town, brunch branching outUPDATED: Angelina County grand jury indicts Paulette for abuse of official capacityAngelina County grand jury indicts Paulette for abuse of official capacityFlournoy addresses allegations of corruption within Angelina CountyTharseo Place opens doors to communityGrand jury indicts Commissioner Steve SmithCounty to decide on tax rate, legal representation for PittsSchool officials share thoughts on accountability ratingsLETTER: A refreshing change Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
