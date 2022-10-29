As we continue through the fall season — which I might add, is for sure my favorite season this year — the weather has been incredible.
These past few weeks, when I drive around Lufkin and view the parks and playgrounds, it is evident that a lot of people are enjoying the beautiful weather, too. It is always nice seeing the city parks being utilized and bringing joy to the community. As a child, I enjoyed being a Lufkinite during the fall season with all of the festivals, football games, hayrides and many more fun fall activities.
Just a few days ago, the city of Lufkin had the privilege of hosting the Heritage Festival. If you were not in attendance, the festival was an opportunity for citizens to come together and share different aspects of their culture: music, food and much more.
The event has existed for a few years, but this year it really took off and flourished. The weather was great, and I think a good time was had by all. The organizers did a great job, and their hard work did not go unnoticed.
As I reflect on the event, it does make me think about Lufkin’s past and future. I think we can all agree that a few generations ago, an event like this might not be as embraced as it is today. I do not believe people should wallow in the past; however, reflecting on the past does help us realize the progress of our present and the hope for our future.
Progress is an interesting word. When you think of the word progress, what comes to mind? Sometimes people think progress means greatness or perfection. But really, the only thing progress is, to me: making things better.
If a person or entity is continually progressing, then greatness or, at minimum, high quality is often the outcome, but that is not a guarantee. Furthermore, it is often the little areas of progression that add up to monumental changes and positive outcomes.
I truly believe Lufkin is a carousel of progress.
When you reflect on your own life, how do you think you are progressing? Do you feel you are making things better for yourself, your family and/or your community?
You may want to think back to your own past and history. Are there situations you maturely handle now, that maybe, 10 or so years ago, you wouldn’t have been as wise, and things wouldn’t have worked out so well? Do you have more patience? I am sure we all can reflect and think of ways we have personally progressed.
As you think about your future and your personal progression, I hope and challenge all of you to make plans to be a part of Lufkin’s progress. Working to make our community better, even if it is in just small ways, adds up to a big difference and will create cherished memories for you and your family along the way. Because ... as Lufkin progresses, so will you.
