As we continue through the fall season — which I might add, is for sure my favorite season this year — the weather has been incredible.

These past few weeks, when I drive around Lufkin and view the parks and playgrounds, it is evident that a lot of people are enjoying the beautiful weather, too. It is always nice seeing the city parks being utilized and bringing joy to the community. As a child, I enjoyed being a Lufkinite during the fall season with all of the festivals, football games, hayrides and many more fun fall activities.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.