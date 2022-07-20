Drill

Participants run through specific screening drills as part of a recent event at Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. With the help of the Angelina County & Cities Health District and partners, a mock scenario was implemented in an effort to conduct a public health preparedness point of dispensing drill designed prepare health workers for future health crises.

 AC News Service

Yes, the event involved a made-up scenario, but the pretend part was based on realistic situations by design.

The Angelina County & Cities Health District teamed up at Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus to conduct a Public Health Preparedness Point of Dispensing drill designed to ensure health care workers have the opportunity to remain proactive, rather than reactive, during certain levels of health crises.