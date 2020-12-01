A major construction project in Nacogdoches is progressing and work in coming days will require a road closure.
Work on the Loop 224/U.S. Highway 59 south upgrade in Nacogdoches currently has crews placing continuous reinforced concrete pavement in the new main lane location on the east side of U.S. Highway 59.
Minimal impact to traffic is associated with this work, but motorists should stay alert for concrete trucks and equipment entering and exiting near Loop 224 and U.S. Highway 59.
Motorists are currently experiencing slight shifts in the traffic patterns on the south end of the project near county roads 523 and 524. Drivers should reduce speed through this area to the work zone speed limit of 60 mph. Local law enforcement is monitoring throughout the work zone.
On Dec. 21, weather permitting, crews are scheduled to temporarily close Old Lufkin Road on the north end of the project at Loop 224 to connect a 16-inch water line. The closure will take up to two days to complete. Motorists should stay alert for detours and obey all signage. West Spradley Street or South Old Lufkin Road at U.S. Highway 59 will be open to local traffic as alternate routes.
Work is continuing south of East Spradley Street as embankment is hauled and vegetation is placed that should minimize any dust flares through the area.
The $86.1 million project includes construction of new U.S. Highway 59 main lanes that will directly connect to Loop 224 just south of state Highway 7 that is being built to interstate standards. The project also includes the construction of overpasses at Spradley Street, existing U.S. Highway 59 and Old Lufkin Road, and the construction of frontage roads for Loop 224 between state Highway 7 and Business 59.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
