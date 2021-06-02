With fewer motorists on the road while the coronavirus pandemic had more Texans working from home, attending virtual classes and adhering to curfews, it’s no surprise that our state saw a drop in the number of traffic crashes throughout 2020. What is surprising, however, is that we saw a simultaneous spike in the number of fatalities overall and deaths of people in Texas from not wearing a seat belt.
In 2020, there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists, with 1,073 fatalities in 2020 compared to 926 deaths in 2019 due to people not wearing their seat belts.
That’s why the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding everyone that buckling up is the best defense in a crash during its annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs through Sunday.
Many Texans share two common traits: a love of pickup trucks and an absolute disdain for being told what to do. Combine that with the fact that many feel impenetrable from the seeming safety of their high-perched, Texas-sized vehicles and we have a recipe for disaster, as research shows pickup truck drivers and their passengers continue to lag in seat belt use.
Almost half of all pickup drivers killed in crashes in our state last year were not wearing a seat belt. Additionally, people driving at night wear their seat belt less often — likely believing it is harder for officers to detect the crime — even though it is a more dangerous time to drive. Last year, 59% of accidents in which unbuckled drivers or passengers died happened at night.
Yet buckling a seat belt only takes a few seconds. And doing so reduces the risk of dying by up to 45% for those in the front seat of passenger cars and up to 60% for those in pickup trucks.
“This past year we have all been reminded of the simple acts we can take to protect our lives and those of our loved ones,” TxDOT executive director James Bass said in a press release. “Wearing a seat belt is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from serious injury or even death in a traffic crash. Instead of putting yourself and others in danger, remember: Buckle up day and night, every rider, every ride.”
During the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Texas officers and deputies will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt and child car seat laws, which require everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured in the front or back seat or face fines and fees up to $200. Children under the age of 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety or booster seat unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If a child isn’t secured, the driver could be fined up to $250.
From 2002 to 2019, the “Click It or Ticket” initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,000 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries and resulted in $23.6 billion in economic savings, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics.
“Click It or Ticket” is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.
Nov. 7, 2000, was the last day without a death on Texas’ roadways. #EndTheStreakTX urges us all to commit to driving safely to help end that deadly streak on the back roads, highways and byways of our state.
