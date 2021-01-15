For about a 24-hour period this past weekend, we were all a bunch of snowflakes, and nobody got mad about it.
No, not the “snowflakes” as in the derogatory term we’ve heard thrown around over the past few years.
I’m talking real snowflakes. Big, wet, fluffy flakes falling out of the sky and covering our lawns and properties all over East Texas.
Don’t laugh at us, Yankees. Around here, snow is a big deal. We don’t see enough of it to write it off as just another weather situation. As old as I am, and as much snow as I lived through as a child, I still get excited about it. Growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee, we expected snow every winter. Here in East Texas? We’re lucky if we see it once every five years. So yeah, it’s a big deal.
In fact, when the first big flakes started flying around on Sunday, I woke my wife from her nap. I know how unusual it is to get snow around these parts. I didn’t think there was any way it would stick, so I woke Susie just so she could see whatever version of a blizzard we were going to get. I figured if all she saw were a few flakes falling, she’d still be happy.
We got way, way more than I expected. Man, did the snow ever show. We all got the White Christmas we were dreaming of last month — albeit two weeks late.
Late? Who cared? It was snow.
To boost our Winter Wonderland mood, we still had yet to take down the Christmas tree in our house. We visited kids over the holidays, so we didn’t get to enjoy our holiday décor as much as we normally do. We chose to keep it up for a while longer.
I’m glad we waited. We got our White Christmas, just like the ones I used to know. I cranked up my Christmas music just because I could. That night, we turned on the tree lights, lit the fireplace and left the front door open to watch the snowfall. I walked around outside, reminded of the “muffling” effect snow has. Everything gets quieter, more peaceful under a blanket of snow.
I don’t care how old I get. I’ll never get tired of snow, especially when there’s enough of it to notice. You and I both know that here in the Pineywoods, most of our “blizzards” are little more than some pitiful flurries. Rarely do we see enough accumulation to roll a couple of snowballs or build a snowman.
Not this time. Finally, we got enough of the white stuff to cover the ground — considerably.
I wasn’t the only one going all snow crazy. I could hear laughter all over my neighborhood as kids and their parents strolled out to catch the snowpocalypse. My social media feed, usually crammed with arguments of some type, instead showed pic after pic of people enjoying the moments. Little ones experiencing their first adventures with snow, catching flakes on their tongues or making snow angels. Lots and lots of snowmen (or snow women). I ain’t gonna lie. Some of those snow people looked a little staggered and raggedy. But it’s not as if we get much practice around here, right?
Lo and behold, Sunday’s whiteout rolled right into Monday. Know what that meant for kids and teachers? An honest-to-goodness snow day. No school. How many of those do we get around here? My lady got to stay home, and we spent another day pretending we were still celebrating Christmas. One of my favorite school superintendents, Donny Webb of Hudson, recognized the magnitude of the event and sent out an awesome message notifying folks of the school closures while encouraging “an effort to teach fundamentals of family engagement” and the chance to “Have fun! Make memories!”
How great is that?
With so much beauty and coolness around me, I completely forgot to engage in one of my usual daily activities.
I forgot to “doomscroll.” That’s the term coined to describe how we tend to search through our news feeds and social media knowing we’re going to encounter negative stuff. We’re drawn to the very information guaranteed to drag us down. Lord knows there’s been enough of that kind of crap for quite a while now. Every day, I catch myself looking for news of the latest scandal or tragedy. Too often, I let it all determine my mood for the day.
Not Sunday or Monday. Nope. I only wanted pics of kids and pets playing in the snow. Clearly, so did everyone else. Their snow parties were all I could see. Those little Elsas and Olafs were practically ordering me to “Let it go.”
I’m thinking maybe Mother Nature, like any other mom, finally got tired of all the squabbling. Our constant bickering got on her last nerve, so she turned that storm around, smothered us in a blanket and essentially told us to “shush.”
It worked.
Moms sure know how to get their kids to shut up and play nice, don’t they? If the snow hadn’t worked, we probably would have seen a giant flip-flop flying out of the sky and heading toward our backsides.
Sadly, the snow melted, and so did the good moods. By Tuesday, things were back to abnormal: The usual bad news and petty arguments. Back to the other “snowflakes.”
It’s a shame. There’s enough beauty all over East Texas — with or without the snow — to give us other options to doomscrolling. Those options exist everywhere and every day.
If we (I’m raising my hand here) could search for such options as hard as we look for reasons to get mad, maybe Mother Nature wouldn’t feel the need to drop the big “Shush” on us.
That big flip-flop won’t be near as pretty as the snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.