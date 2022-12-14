The fragrance of cedar and pine coupled with a swath of greenery and red berries never fails to alert the sensory system that, in the words written by Tex Logan and recorded in 1951 by Bill Monroe and The Bluegrass Boys,“Christmas time’s a-comin.’”

Memories and traditions call us to return to the preparations we hold dear in this season of joy.

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.