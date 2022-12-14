The fragrance of cedar and pine coupled with a swath of greenery and red berries never fails to alert the sensory system that, in the words written by Tex Logan and recorded in 1951 by Bill Monroe and The Bluegrass Boys,“Christmas time’s a-comin.’”
Memories and traditions call us to return to the preparations we hold dear in this season of joy.
There’s something about greenery that has, through the ages, reinforced the Christmas spirit of expectation, hope and wonder. Margaret Realy, author, certified greenhouse grower and advanced Master Gardener, tells us to take a deeper look at the evergreens used in decorating for the Christmas season to gain an appreciation for what they represent.
She tells us that, collectively, early Christians used evergreens to symbolize everlasting life because their foliage stays green all year. Today, wreaths, swags and garlands decorating churches and homes convey special meaning in the language of flowers.
Wreaths with evergreens point to God’s gift of life even as the world grows dark in the winter season and plants die back as sunlight decreases. The circular shape reminds us of the infinite eternity of God, the soul’s immortality and Christ’s assurance of everlasting life.
Frequently used in holiday decorations in East Texas, fir and pine convey a lifting up of holiday spirit. Fir trees were first used as Christmas trees about 1,000 years ago in Northern Europe. It was not unusual to find evergreens planted inside the homes of these early Europeans. Holly is a reminder of where Jesus’ birth will lead. Its prickly leaves depict the crown of thorns and red berries, the blood He shed upon the cross, Realy says.
My thoughts turned to this centuries old tradition of gathering and decorating with evergreens and what it represents while on a yearly trek across 74 acres with my daddy last weekend. I have lost count of how many years we have stomped through those woods looking for smilax, green briar, holly, cedar, longleaf pine and yaupon.
We are not the first to seek greenery in this particular forest. The property belonged to my mother’s father and his father before him, once home to families with traditions much the same as passed down to us.
Of course to reach this place, we had to engage our four-wheel-drive down the sandy lane of one of the few dirt roads left in Angelina County. We scaled high ridges of road ditches and stumbled across dry “branches” where the creek has left its defining mark of years of overflow with its long fingers cutting through the hardwood and pine forest floor.
I must admit, my almost 89-year-old Poppa was navigating the terrain better than me and he was wielding a pole saw that was at least 20 feet long.
To get the best smilax and briar, you have to launch the grabber end of the pole up into the tree top where the evergreen vine is wrapped around branches forming a beautiful lacy canopy. Add to that mix pine straw, pinecones and various other stickery vines and you have quite a collection of natural growth in the forest of pines and hardwoods. After the grab is made, you pull down on it with all of your weight and your sidekick uses snips to cut through the woody vines. Then you yank and pull until you get most of it out of the tree tops.
Of course, there are times you are sternly warned to get out of harm’s way. If you get tangled up in the limbs, you will be launched back up into the tree top when the saw finishes its business of shearing the vines off them. No easy task for the faint of heart or lesser determined gatherers.
We leave with the back of the truck filled with the long woody stems of the briars, holly, some longleaf pine, yaupon and a bit of cedar. The berries on the vines were plentiful and the holly and yaupon yielded a beautiful grouping of bright red clusters. We didn’t take too much of this bounty knowing the wintering birds will need the benefits of the berries and the natural landscape.
The gift of time and tradition was awarded once more to my daddy and me for another foray into the woods, bantering over the best way to navigate the tangle of vines, heights of tree tops, and the ups and downs of the road ditches and creek banks.
One more afternoon for spotting and gathering the finest greenery to decorate our homes and worship spaces honoring our family’s tradition and looking to nature to revisit the story of promise we find in tree tops, along creek banks and forest floors.
Eternal, hopeful, joyful, evergreen ... Christmas time is here!
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School faculty and students wish you joy and happiness in this season of peace and love, and a very happy new year.
