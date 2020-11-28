In a year unlike any other, it turns out even Santa and the Marines could use a little help.
The Lufkin Detachment of the Marine Corps League is hoping that with some community assistance, its annual Toys for Tots campaign will once again be able to deliver. However, like everyone else, the organization faces unique challenges in 2020; according to Brian Crews, Detachment commandant and Toys for Tots coordinator, the attacks are coming from at least three different directions.
First, there’s the seemingly overwhelming number of applications for toy assistance for Christmas. Crews said the group typically receives between 350-400 families applying by this time of the year. As of Tuesday, those numbers had nearly doubled.
“Because of the pandemic, along with the numbers of families and family members who are without work or have lost a substantial amount of their income, we’re seeing more people requesting help from all the charities in Angelina County,” Crews said. “We stopped taking applications on Nov. 15, and we already have nearly 800 families signed up this year. These aren’t children submitting applications. These are families, usually with more than one child, worried about what they’re going to do for Christmas.
“It’s increased pressure on us to try and take care of that many kids.”
Then there’s the issue of gathering the toys. Pre-pandemic, businesses across East Texas featured locations for the drop-off boxes Toys for Tots uses to collect donations. Now, with so many businesses either shuttering their doors or minimizing inside traffic, there aren’t as many places for those boxes.
“It’s kind of difficult to put a toy in a tube at a bank’s drive-thru window,” Crews laughed. “Some banks have opened their lobbies since and allowed us back in, but it was way after what we’d normally have done by now.
“So now we have a reduction in collection locations and an increase in applications. That’s just not a real good fit.”
Adding to the struggle is the number of volunteers who have helped the mission succeed in the past.
“Some of the people who consistently help with Toys for Tots every year are some of the same ones who have taken a financial hit because of the pandemic,” Crews said. “We won’t be able to depend on them.”
Crews said the situation has made making Christmas better for children an even bigger challenge than the ones faced in the past.
“We’re a little concerned as to how we’re going to take care of these kids,” Crews said. “But Marines were bred to take care of our own, and we just don’t accept defeat. We’re working on ways right now to ensure we win the fight against this situation.
“It’s tough for all of us, but the kids are the ones feeling this as much or more than anyone. It’s not their fault.”
Crews added that another potential — and noticeable — effect could be the amount of gifts the Detachment is able to provide. In the past, the goal was to deliver six or seven toys per child. Crews said getting two or three toys per child will be a major undertaking in 2020.
“But to a child who might not get anything at all, those two or three toys are monumental,” Crews said. “Our whole purpose is to let these children know there’s a bright future out there for them, there’s hope, and someone loves them. Every child deserves a smile on Christmas morning.”
Crews said his group will be on-hand for two days (Dec. 11 and 12) at the Lufkin Walmart for its yearly drop-off event. Drivers won’t even have to exit their vehicles; they can simply drive by and leave their donated toys or money on the spot. Everything donated, according to Crews, “stays right here in Angelina County to help our own people.”
Crews said some locations currently providing Toys for Tots drop boxes include all major auto dealerships, real estate offices in Angelina County, Edward Jones Investment offices, Logan’s Roadhouse, Verizon Wireless, Outback Steakhouse and Dollar General stores, among others.
Those choosing to send monetary donations are asked to mail checks or money orders to Toys for Tots Lufkin Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 152626, Lufkin, TX 75915.
Although the task looks daunting early, Crews said he firmly believes the East Texas community will come through.
“It’s like any other mission in the beginning,” Crews said. “You look at how much needs doing and you wonder how in the world you’re going to get it done. But we live in one of the most compassionate, caring, loving communities I’ve ever been around. When times get tough, the people in this community come out in droves to make sure everything is successful.
“Sure, I’m a little worried because we’re not where we usually are with monetary and toy donations at this time of year, and I understand why. But if there’s ever been a time for us to let our children know everything’s going to be OK, it’s now.”
