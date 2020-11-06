NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Lumberjacks basketball team released its full 2020-21 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The 27-game schedule features 10 non-conference matchups in addition to the 16-game SLC slate.
“2020 has brought many changes to our world and college basketball hasn’t been exempt either, but I am excited to announce that we are bringing 15 home contests to the Sawmill in 2020-21 as part of our shortened basketball season,” Lumberjack head coach Kyle Keller said. “Our fans deserve to see and support the defending Southland Conference champions.”
The Lumberjacks open the season chosen by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors to win the league title. SFA begins its slate in Bubbleville, the nickname given to a series of games taking place inside the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut from Nov. 25-27.
The Lumberjacks will be one of nine teams competing in a series of three “pods.” SFA will compete in Pod Four against Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and Towson in respective days.
“We will begin the season in the toughest three-day opening stretch ever in my tenure at SFA in the ‘Bubble’ in Connecticut and return for our home opener on Dec. 2 to play in front of our home fans for the first time,” noted Keller. “We all look forward to having our great home crowd in the Sawmill this season.”
The Lumberjacks open the home slate with a matchup against Hardin-Simmons on Dec. 2, part of a three-game homestand that includes games against Alcorn State (Dec. 5) and Letourneau (Dec. 9). The ’Jacks then hit the road to Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 12 before returning home to face Arkansas State inside WRJ Coliseum on Dec. 16. The ’Jacks face LSU-Shreveport (Dec. 18), Southeastern Louisiana (Dec. 21) and Paul Quinn (Dec. 22) to close out the calendar year and non-conference slate.
“This was not like the schedule back in May or June but I appreciate the hard work by my associate head coach Jeremy Cox and director of basketball operations Chris Keith in their efforts in getting a schedule that maximizes opportunities for Lumberjack Basketball to play on the court this season,” Keller said.
SFA’s conference schedule puts the Ladyjacks up against New Orleans (Jan. 2) at home and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Jan. 6) on the road to begin league play before games against Central Arkansas (Jan. 13), UIW (Jan. 16) and Northwestern State (Jan. 20). SFA hosts Lamar on Jan. 23 then plays at Abilene Christian on the 27th.
Sam Houston State comes to Texas’ oldest town on Jan. 30, while a road tilt against New Orleans (2/6) opens February. The Lumberjacks square off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Feb. 10, before traveling to Central Arkansas on Feb. 17. A home tilt against UIW (Feb. 20), road games at Northwestern State (Feb. 24) and Lamar (Feb. 27) and a home contest against Abilene Christian on March 3 lead up to the final game of the regular season, a rivalry matchup with Sam Houston State in Huntsville on March 3.
The Southland Conference Tournament is in Katy from March 11-15.
