The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a Lufkin man.
Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Allen Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a man who had just been shot in the chest following a family disturbance, according to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the post states.
Everyone involved in the incident, including the shooter, is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time and there is no danger to the public, the post states.
The incident, which police say is not gang related, remains under investigation.
