Many of you within the city and county are aware that the Texas Humane Legislation Network has worked diligently over the course of the past six years to change current animal welfare laws.
Senate Bill 474 would have provided a concise and definitive description of what adequate shelter is and prohibit chain restraints. This bill would not affect anyone who was providing proper shelter or inhumane restraints for their outdoor dogs.
This bill also would not affect a trolley system of restraint; dogs restrained while camping; dogs used for herding livestock, assisting with farming tasks or for hunting or field trials; or dogs temporarily unattended in a stationary open-air truck.
This bill, known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Bill and co-authored by state Rep. Trent Ashby, would solely address inhumane restraints and any other situations where a dog was left outside without shade, shelter or water.
The bill defines adequate shelter that allows the dog protection from rain, sleet, snow, hail and sub-freezing temperatures and with dimensions that allow the dog, while in the shelter, to stand erect, sit, turn around and lie down in a normal position. This bill was passed in both chambers of the House and Senate with bipartisan support from rural, urban and suburban members.
As a member of the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, I have been informed by county officials on more than one occasion that if we, in Angelina County, want positive changes for our county animals that would offer a better definition of adequate shelter or stop the use of heavy and cruel restraints, then we must seek changes within the state laws.
A law such as I’m referring to would give us a precise description of the above-mentioned scenarios and would better enable our local authorities to enforce the law. The laws we have now are almost obsolete, vague and are said to be unenforceable due to their interpretations. Since Angelina County law authorities must adhere to the laws of the state, the ball is in their court, so to speak.
Yet Gov. Greg Abbott has now vetoed SB 474, which would have provided our local authorities the very means to provide a decent and safer life for our outdoor dogs.
Abbott has stated, “Texans love their dogs, so it is no surprise that our statutes already protect them by outlawing true animal cruelty. Yet Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the back of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog length, as measured from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail. Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over criminalization.”
I find it very distressing that Angelina County authorities say we need better state laws, yet Abbott seems to think the laws already in place are sufficient enough and do not need any changes.
So who gets lost in the shuffle and pays the biggest sacrifices for the state’s lack of initiative or compassion? Do we continue to say there is no recourse available to us the next time we have a horrible freeze and dogs are left outside in sub-freezing temperatures with almost no shelter to speak of because it’s legal in Abbott’s Texas?
Or when it’s close to 100 degrees and a dog is left to fend for himself in whatever way he can find to survive without decent shelter, shade or water? What is the answer when Angelina County says to work for better state laws and our own governor says the laws are adequate as they are written and that Texans don’t want “this kind of micro-management and criminalization”?
May it be known by all that neither the Texas Humane Legislation Network nor the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates will be deterred, silenced or slip quietly away. We will continue to persevere for what is right, what is fair and what is humane for the innocent dogs that are forced to live outdoors in cruel or inhumane conditions.
Abbott has taken it for granted that this issue will be swept under the rug because he alone knows the hearts of all Texans. If you have a heart that feels differently about how innocent dogs should be treated, please call (512) 463-2000 or email the Office of the Texas Governor/Greg Abbott.
If we do not speak now, if we turn away, if we say it’s not my problem, then we become the problem ourselves. I would encourage all calls or emails to be civil and courteous, but with conviction and determination.
