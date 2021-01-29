Former Lufkin Lady Panther and Angelina College Lady Roadrunner Natasha Mack continues to draw national attention as she was recently named to the 2021 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List earlier this week.
The Oklahoma State forward was one of 15 players from across the nation that received the honor.
A unanimous preseason All-Big 12 pick and a candidate for the Katrina McClain and Naismith Awards, Mack has twice been named the league’s player of the week this season.
The second came after recording the second triple-double in school history, finishing with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks at TCU on Jan. 6. Her triple-double was just the 10th in Big 12 history to come via points, rebounds and blocks.
She currently leads the nation with 59 blocked shots and is second in the country with her 3.9 blocks per contest. Additionally, Mack ranks first with her 172 rebounds.
Mack is currently averaging 18.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
Other players named to the list were: Aliyah Boston, So., F, South Carolina; Veronica Burton, Jr., G, Northwestern; Kate Cain, Sr., C, Nebraska; Charli Collier, Jr., F/C, Texas; Elissa Cunane, Jr., C, NC State; Arella Guirantes, Sr., G, Rutgers; Sara Hamson, Sr., C, BYU; N’dea Jones, Sr., F, Texas A&M; Aari McDonald, Sr., G, Arizona; Nancy Mulkey, Sr., C, Rice; Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Jr., F, UConn; Chasity Patterson, Sr., G, Kentucky; DiDi Richards, Sr., G, Baylor; Sage Stobbart, Jr., C, UC Davis
The winner will be announced at the end of the year.
