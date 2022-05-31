Texas Transportation commissioners have approved more than $1.1 billion in new construction projects statewide, with more than $179.1 million approved for the nine-county Lufkin District.
Polk County was approved for $172.8 million, earmarked for the construction of the Corrigan Relief Route. James Construction Group LLC, Baton Rouge Louisiana, will serve as contractor for the project.
The project will bring U.S. Highway 59 to interstate standards with construction of new U.S. Highway 59 northbound and southbound lanes with controlled access that will be constructed on the west side of Corrigan.
The seven-mile-long project will include overpasses at the United Pacific Railroad, U.S. Highway 287 and Union Springs Road; entrance and exit ramps will be added at U.S. Highway 59tie-ins and at the U.S. Highway 59 overpass. The project will be built to promote public safety, improve emergency evacuations and support freight transport. No timeline for completion has been set.
“Studies for this project began in the 1990s and since was identified as a top priority for development,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “We are excited to be able to begin this much needed upgrade around Corrigan. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid to late summer.”
Nacogdoches County was approved for a $5.4 million construction project on FM 1878 that was designed to rehabilitate and reconstruct the roadway from just west of County Road 240 to FM 95. Pinto Construction Company Inc., Nacogdoches, will serve as contractor. No timeline for completion has been set.
A bridge replacement project was approved for $458,032.40 in Polk County that is designed to replace bridge and approaches on Kelley Road at Bluff Creek. Cross Plus Construction LLC. of China Spring will serve as contractor for the project. No timeline for completion has been set.
A bridge replacement project was approved for County Road 4123 at Bear Bayou in Shelby County. L.S. Equipment Company Inc. of Henderson will serve as contractor for the $425,319.60 construction project. No timeline for completion has been set.
As these projects begin, pre-construction meetings will be held. Motorists should stay alert for barricades and signage announcing new work zones.
