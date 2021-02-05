Conditions could prove favorable for snow in Angelina County next week if certain factors continue to align, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
However, that will be difficult to tell until closer to the day in question — Thursday evening going into Friday and the weekend.
"The cold air is going to be here and the moisture is going to be here," meteorologist Gary Chatelain said. "Those two ingredients, mid-February — will it be a snow day on Friday and a four-day weekend? Who knows. Everybody can hope, though. Thursday night, it's going to do something."
Thursday is forecast to hold rain showers, freezing rain and sleet with a high near 45 and a 60% chance of precipitation. Thursday night holds a slight chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet with a 40% chance of precipitation and a low around 26.
"That's when the coldest of air arrives, during Thursday," Chatelain said. "The winds are northeast all day, but it just takes that long for the cold air to get down to Lufkin."
The temperature drops from the mid-40s to the mid-20s in 12 hours, so there is a possibility of snow, but there is no way to know until they understand how deep the cold air is above Angelina County, Chatelain said.
"One thing's for sure is the coldest of air will be here for a Valentine weekend," he said.
Friday is forecast to have a slight chance of rain and snow showers with a high near 38. The chance of precipitation is 20%. If there is anything that falls on Friday, it will be snow, Chatelain said. How much that will be and what it amounts to, there's no telling.
Friday night has a low of 23 for some of the coldest weather seen this winter, Chatelain said.
The rest of the week looks cool with slowly descending temperatures. Today's forecast is cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 61.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 35 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 62 and a calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Sunday night should be mostly clear with a low around 41.
Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 69. Monday night is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 and a 20% chance of showers before midnight.
Tuesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high near 68, and Tuesday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 43.
Wednesday is showing a 20% chance of showers, mostly cloudy with a high near 53, and Wednesday night holds a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet along with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
