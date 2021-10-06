After nearly two full weeks of road trips, Angelina College’s soccer teams returned home on Tuesday with a pair of wins over Paris Junior College.
The Lady Roadrunners rolled to a 5-0 win over the Lady Dragons, while the No. 14 Roadrunners pulled out a 3-2 thriller over the Dragons at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
Lady Roadrunners 5, Paris College 0 — The Lady ’Runners showed off their overall depth in Wednesday’s 5-0 shutout over the Lady Dragons, with several players coming off the bench to contribute.
AC goalkeeper Alexandra Nunez, filling in for injured starter Emily Quintanilla, smothered every Lady Dragon chance as the Lady Roadrunner defense limited those chances.
Three minutes into the match, AC’s Liliane Clase was credited with a score after the Lady Dragons accidentally kicked the ball into the net for an own goal. In the 30th minute, Yancy Quijano received a cross from Aliyah Bustamante and made it pay off for a 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Emilie Dueck scored in the 56th minute on a Clase assist. Adrianna Connor made it a 4-0 lead with her goal in the 85th minute, and Tatyana Guzman wrapped up the win with a goal off a penalty kick in the 87th minute.
The Lady Roadrunners (6-3) will face Northeast Texas Community College Wednesday in Mount Pleasant. The match is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
No. 14 Roadrunners 3, Paris College 2 — After scoring two quick goals in the match’s opening minutes, the Roadrunners appeared on their way to a rout of their own.
The Dragons made sure there would be nothing easy about Wednesday’s win.
Michael Hill’s goal off a rebound in the 87th minute broke a 2-2 tie, allowing AC’s men to escape with the 3-2 win, pushing the Roadrunners’ season record to 8-1.
AC’s Jamie Rinquest banged home a goal barely two minutes into the match for a quick 1-0 lead. Seconds later, Juan Lopez headed a ball into the net after a sweet cross from Elian Aquilar, and it appeared the ’Runners seemed poised for a blowout win.
The Dragons didn’t cooperate, scoring the next two goals to keep the match even at 2-2 at the half.
While both teams had their chances throughout the second half, it wasn’t until the final three minutes that the Roadrunners were able to break through. Off a corner kick, Hill managed to capture a rebound on a bounce to blast the ball past the Dragon keeper for the game winner.
AC will travel on Wednesday to take on the Northeast Community College Eagles. That match is set for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
