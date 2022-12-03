I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with family, friends and wonderful food. We all have much for which to be thankful. Now the holiday season is upon us.

Here are five things happening around your state:

Robert Nichols is the state senator for Senate District 3. First elected in 2006, Nichols represents 19 counties, including much of East Texas and part of Montgomery County. He can be reached at (936) 699-4988 or toll-free at (800) 959-8633. His email address is robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov.