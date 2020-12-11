Sales tax allocations in towns across Angelina County dropped in December compared to this time last year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Cities have had to adjust their budgets to cope with the loss of allocations since COVID-19 hit. Most cities calculate their allocations from October to the end of September every year. This is different from the state and county, who calculate totals based on the calendar year.
Angelina County will collect $496,146 this period — down 5.21% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $6,485,238 — down 0.9%.
Sales tax allocations in Lufkin have continued to improve and the city started this year’s budget cycle with a higher payment than last year. However, October sales resulted in allocations lower than were reported in December last year, marking the second consecutive year in which October sales were down.
In December 2018 Lufkin received 14.65% more in sales tax revenue compared to the previous year.
Lufkin will collect $1,214,363 this period — down 3.31% from last year’s payment. Since January, Lufkin has collected $15,324,681 — up 1.31% from this time last year.
Allocations for all other Angelina County cities: Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Zavalla and Burke decreased this month compared to a year ago. This is the third month of allocations for city budgets, and the first month for all cities except Burke in this time to receive less money than they did this time last year.
Diboll will collect $46,261 this period — down 2.13% from last year’s payment. Since January, Diboll has collected $591,057 — down 4.79% from this time last year.
Hudson will collect $23,974 this period — down 21.43% from last year’s payment. Since January, Hudson has collected $415,832 — up 9.55%.
Huntington will collect $25,258 this period — down 7.74% from last year’s payment. Since January, Huntington has collected $393,153— up 14.51%.
Zavalla will collect $8,542 this period — down 4.56% from last year’s payment. Since January, Zavalla has collected $141,736 — up 17.25%.
Burke will collect $3,364 this period — down 3.31% from last year’s payment. Since January, Burke has collected $43,163 — down 14.59%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $543,922, down 3.65%; Jacksonville, $301,060, up 1.66%; Marshall, $722,288, up .28%; Longview, $2,549,199, down 8.79%; Texarkana, $1,319,479, down .87%; and Tyler, $3,836,417, up .79%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $166,928, up 2.76%; Houston County, $91,680, down 23.60%; Polk County, $238,931, down .29%; Sabine County, $36,664, down 1.72%; San Augustine County, $55,992, down 18.96%; San Jacinto County, $44,673, down 13.12%; and Tyler County, $62,792, up 2.95%.
In Texas, cities will collect $510.7 million, down 2.51% from last year, and counties will collect $46.9 million, down 7.59% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25% sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5% of that levy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.