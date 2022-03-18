Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to give pets their best shot for a healthy life by hosting a free pet vaccine event on Saturday.
Petco Love established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage pet parents to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations and will provide free pet vaccines to Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue for family pets in need. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases — parvovirus, distemper and panleukopenia — increases but is preventable with a vaccine.
Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue aims to vaccinate 400 to 500 pets through this effort. The free vaccine event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 400 N. Timberland Drive.
Blue Collar Mutts Rescue will be on hand for low-cost microchipping as well as Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates to bring awareness to new animal ordinances regarding the city of Lufkin that took effect March 1 vs. the new laws that have been adopted statewide.
Information also will be provided regarding low-cost spay neuter programs available to residents of Angelina County. Vaccines will be given to dogs and cats on a first-come, first serve basis.
“With gratitude and many thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Roxie Little, Wendy’s Misfits president. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
Cats must be in individual carriers. Cats not in carriers will not be vaccinated. Dogs must be on a tight leash. Retractable or loose leashes are not allowed for the safety of your pet and other clients and their pet. Aggressive dogs should be muzzled and properly restrained by owner. Wendy’s Misfits is not responsible for the actions of other pets and/or customers while guests wait in line. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
The Give Pets Their Best Shot initiative makes crucial pet vaccines accessible to pet parents who may be experiencing financial challenges and assures that cost is not a barrier to protecting pets from preventable diseases.
For more information about Wendy’s Misfits Animal Rescue’s vaccine event, please send email to wendysmisfits@gmail.com, call or text (936) 225-0773 or message them at facebook.com/wendysmisfits. Learn more about Petco Love’s national vaccine effort and lifesaving impact at petcolove.org or freepetvaccines.org.
