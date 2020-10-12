Organizers have planned an array of events and competitions for this year’s Fall Forest Festival on First Street, set for Nov. 14 in downtown Lufkin, and are now accepting applications for vendors, hushpuppy teams and car show entries.
Commercial vendors interested in setting up shop during the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza can download forms at LufkinTexas.org. Once completed, the form can be emailed to Amanda Crocker at acrocker@lufkintexas.org or dropped off at the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at 1615 S. Chestnut St. Forms must be turned in by Oct. 30.
For those interested in participating in the 49th annual Southern Hushpuppy Championships, teams can download a form at LufkinTexas.org by hovering over the “Forest Festival” tab and clicking on “Hushpuppy Championship.” Forms will need to be returned to the Chamber and are due by Nov. 6.
A new addition to this year’s Festival is the Pineywoods Classic Car Show, which is open to all makes and models of vehicles. Those interested in showcasing their vehicle can download forms at LufkinTexas.org by hovering over the “Forest Festival” tab and clicking on “Pineywoods Classic Car Show.” Forms must be returned to the Chamber by Nov. 6.
Additional happenings at the Fall Forest Festival on First Street include a petting zoo, games, children’s booths for kids to enjoy and more. Throughout the day, Suggs’ American Karate’s Prowling Tigers, Susan’s Studio of Dance and the Academy of Gymnastics and Dance will take to the stage to show off their skills and talents. The winners of the Pageant of East Texas’ Miss Autumn Fest also will be presented.
There is no charge for entrance into the Fall Forest Festival on First Street, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on the festival, visit TexasStateForestFestival.com or LufkinTexas.org.
