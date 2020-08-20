With the closing of many businesses and the loss of jobs and health insurance, many people are struggling to afford their needed medications, such as insulin and lung and heart medications. This puts the person and our community at risk. There is a nonprofit, Community RX Help, that can assist people in getting their needed medications from the pharmaceutical companies for free.
The primary eligibility requirement is that you have no prescription insurance and that you be low- to moderate-income. You qualify if you live in, or have a doctor in, one of four counties: Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine or Shelby. Community RX helps you fill out the application and serves as a liaison between the doctor, the patient and the pharmaceutical company. There is no charge for this service and all ages are served. If a person has Medicare D, and has entered the coverage gap, he or she may be able to get assistance if application is made in August or September.
A person calls the office (568-0055) to confirm that he or she is eligible, that Community RX can get the needed medication, and to make an appointment. Community RX Help is a small nonprofit, funded by the Nacogdoches Area United Way, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation and local donations.
If you know of anyone who is struggling to get their medications because of job loss and/or prescription insurance loss, please have them contact the office to determine if they can receive assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.