NACOGDOCHES — The faculty senate of Stephen F. Austin State University unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday expressing it has “no confidence” in the effectiveness of university president Dr. Scott Gordon the day before regents called a special meeting to discuss campus culture and the university budget.
As part of that resolution, the group asked the Board of Regents to revoke Gordon’s contract for cause because of a failure to achieve the goals of his position and for subjecting the university to “poor publicity, scorn and ridicule.”
On Thursday, regents called a special meeting that includes consideration of “appointment, employment, evaluation assignment, duties, discipline or dismissal” of Gordon and the vice president of finance. That meeting begins at 3 p.m. Sunday and may be viewed at tinyurl.com/SFARegents.
Faculty senate chairman Dr. Brian Uriegas declined to comment further. University officials released a nearly 900-word response from Gordon that was sent out to all faculty and staff.
“I do not take this vote lightly. I recognize that it expresses the fears and frustrations of good people trying to do good things. I can identify with that,” Gordon said in the statement.
The faculty senate resolution cites several issues, including Gordon’s acceptance of an $85,000 raise during a time of financial hardship. Last week, regents voted to rollback the raise, at Gordon’s request. The resolution also questions Gordon’s efforts to launch several large-scale initiatives that place additional burdens on faculty and staff — especially during a time when employees are struggling to serve students during the pandemic.
“We have to work together. We cannot see each other as adversaries, but rather as partners in the endeavor to address the new and longstanding challenges. We need to be able to have constructive and respectful debates and disagreements. We have work to do together, and we cannot go about it in a spirit of division,” Gordon said.
Senate members also pointed to initiatives instituted by Gordon that “have failed outright and/or produced little to no tangible results,” such as an analysis of combining some of the university’s six colleges and multiple Lumberjack Innovation Teams.
“I apologize if I have expressed my passion and vision in a manner that has come across as aggressive or otherwise negative. I am optimistic and I push for achievement. I believe in SFA and its people and I truly want the best for them,” Gordon said.
In September 2020, Gordon told the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce that the university would launch a series of “innovative goals, initiatives, strategies and partnerships.”
That included multiple start dates for students, eight-week courses and expanded online offerings, all of which faculty members stay they weren’t consulted about.
The no-confidence resolution calls the changes “a conversion burden heaped on top of the faculty and staffs struggling to provide online and socially distanced versions of courses designed for 16-week deliveries.”
Accompanying the resolution, the deans council and group of department chairpersons issued letters expressing “indignation” in the fiscal decisions by Gordon and his “lack of leadership and collegiality.”
“The academic deans encourage the Board of Regents to engage in deeper conversations with stakeholders in order to be better informed of campus climate and concerns,” reads a portion of a letter signed by deans of the university’s six colleges.
Department chairs agreed, calling for regents to conduct an immediate external audit of the university’s budget “to determine the institutions financial stability before any decisions are made about additional cuts or restricting within academic units.”
“I have striven to be open and collaborative from my first days as president. I have pushed for more information to be shared and understood, so that we might all have a more realistic picture of what needs to be done,” Gordon said. “We have very real budget issues to address. We have enrollment trends that are challenging. We have building projects to complete, debt service to overcome, scholarships to establish, salary issues to correct, relationships to nurture and partnerships to strengthen.”
Gordon was hired in August 2019, coming to Nacogdoches from Eastern Washington University where he served as provost. His salary and other compensation totals $365,000 a year, according to documents on file with the legislative budget board.
During Gordon’s tenure, SFA has engaged in a significant amount of construction projects started under former president the late Dr. Baker Pattillo. The university also has seen enrollment decline because of COVID-19 and revenue decrease after the state clawed back 5% of funding from state agencies.
The faculty senate is made up of elected volunteers who represent each of the university’s six colleges.
