featured Prescribed burn being held today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burns today in the Sabine National Forest.The burn will be in the Fairmount Community, off state Highway 87 and FM 3315. The proposed burn is 927 acres with helicopter support.South winds are expected. Officials say smoke may impact some of the areas.Anyone with questions should call (409) 625-1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prescribed Burn Sabine National Forest National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Burn National Forest Official South Wind Sabine Support Fairmount Community Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sinks truck after driving it into lake at Monterey ParkHouston police investigate suspected Lufkin gang members in connection to Nacogdoches man's shooting deathFire destroys secondary structure on property of longtime home of the Tinkles5/7/22 Restaurant inspectionsHudson police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old babyLangston, Maxie win seats on Lufkin school board; voters pick Bonner, Watkins for city councilCommissioners to consider approving settlement in suit against county alleging medical neglect resulting in death of jail inmateMan accused of attempting to run woman off the roadJudge finds for Pilgrim's Pride Corporation in lawsuit regarding county's first COVID-19 deathHudson High School celebrates seniors’ graduation plans Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.