Lufkin police arrested a man for criminal trespass around 7:35 p.m. Monday after he refused to leave a hotel in the 2400 block of North Timberland Drive where he did not have a room, according to a police report. The call began with a report of an intoxicated person, the report states.
Police arrested a man after he trespassed at a home in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone stole coins from a machine at a washateria in the 1300 block of Paul Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday.
A man reported paying $2,780 for a camper he has not received around 10:55 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of South First Street.
A woman believes someone she knows stole her wallet from her vehicle in the 700 block of Schuller Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
A wallet was found at Jones Park around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A man reported identity theft in the 4100 block of College Drive around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone found a debit card in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Someone stole a catalytic converter off a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
A woman reported her purse stolen in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Angelina County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a suspicious person in the 3400 block of FM 819.
Deputies arrested a man on a warrant service at the sheriff’s office around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported criminal mischief on Whitehead Road around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported theft in the 700 block of Popher Creek Road around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported theft in the 2200 block of Paul Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported identity theft in the 200 block of Cranford Way around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported fraud in the 200 block of Family Circle around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone reported theft in the 100 block of Lowery Sawmill Road around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Brandon Singleton, 35, of Lufkin, charge of criminal trespass on a habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Edward Walter, age unavailable, of Selma, Arizona, charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Jacourtney Deanglo Fowler, 42, of Beaumont, warrant for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance; Isaias Morales Robles, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; James Mitchell Flournoy, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Lacy Jae Wade, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Travis Layne Self, 32, of Hudson, criminal trespass.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Shaun Bradley Burns, 48, of Hudson, charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrants for three counts of possession of a deer carcass without a tag and exceeding bag limit (mule deer).
The Angelina County Jail housed 252 inmates as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
