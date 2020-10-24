Kaitlyn Walters doesn’t care much for the word “inevitable.” To her, it just means “not yet.”
She’s never been a breast cancer patient, but the disease has been part of her life since her birth. Her maternal grandmother, in her 30s at the time, died within a year of her diagnosis, so Kaitlyn never met her. An aunt on her father’s side was in her 20s when she battled breast cancer; she endured a long fight, but she’s still living her life. Another aunt diagnosed three years ago is also a survivor.
Then, 10 years ago, Kaitlyn’s mother learned she, too, would have her own battle with the disease. After a double mastectomy, she also has survived.
“My mom discovered her cancer on accident,” Kaitlyn said. “Her mammogram actually came back clear, but the cancer was hiding beneath a cyst. She was lucky that she asked for a diagnostic mammogram. The reason she told them to do it was because she had a feeling.
“Since her own mom’s fight with the disease, Mom has been worried about having the same thing happen to her,” Kaitlyn said. “She took it very hard at the time. Her only experience was with her mother, and it was so quick and fatal that my mom just thought that’s the way it worked.”
So much close contact with a disease affecting nearly 300,000 women in the United States every year. How can Kaitlyn possibly think of “if” and not “when?”
“It sounds crazy, but for me, breast cancer has always just seemed normal,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve known about it since I was born. My grandmother died of breast cancer at a very early age, and then my mom went through it. I’ve always felt it’s just inevitable, just a matter of time for me.”
If there’s any positive side to it all, Kaitlyn said, it’s that she’s seen enough to know a diagnosis isn’t necessarily a death sentence, and she’s already familiar with the treatments required.
“I guess I already know what to expect because I’ve seen so much of it,” she said. “I know some people who get blindsided maybe think immediately that it’s going to be fatal. I think, ‘OK, that’s a year of treatment at least.’ My grandmother didn’t survive it, but everyone else in my family has, so now I can look at it differently and with a lot more of a positive attitude.”
There’s also an advantage of knowledge to do everything possible to protect her own daughter, age 10.
“I’m more worried about my daughter than myself,” she said. “I was worried about it skipping a generation, and the genetic testing came back negative. I look at the differences in the generations, from my mom’s down to mine and to my daughter’s. There’s more information out here now to help us stay more aware.
“I’ve also really watched out for how my daughter eats. I’ve done a lot of research, and I use it to guide me on making sure we’re eating things that are healthier for us.”
Kaitlyn said her daughter is so familiar with the terminology surrounding breast cancer that she recently asked if her own grandmother would undergo “reconstructive surgery” after her mastectomy.
“My daughter has seen my mom’s scars, and she knows what they are,” Kaitlyn said.
Her experiences have made her and her family even bigger advocates of opportunities to spread awareness.
“We have breast cancer awareness stuff everywhere,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve even got a decal on my golf cart. We find and buy things we know will go toward organizations such as the Susan Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.”
Having such close encounters with a dreaded disease not only gave Kaitlyn more knowledge, but it also helped her develop her own positive attitude while trying to help others.
“I’ve had the advantage, I guess you could call it, of seeing person after person fight their way through it with a better outcome, so I’m not as afraid of it,” Kaitlyn said. “My aunts, especially the one who went through it several years ago, are more like me, I guess. She was just like, ‘Hey, guys, this is the situation, and here’s what I’m going to do about it.’ I don’t remember ever seeing her upset. Her positive attitude has definitely helped me.”
“When anyone around me is diagnosed with cancer, I want to be there to help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.