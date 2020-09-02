Leaving behind a legacy that touched the lives of many a kid and adult in East Texas, Skate Ranch owner James “Jim/Papaw” Stover passed away Saturday at the age of 86.
“Thousands of kids have gone through that skating rink, and someone said, ‘He knew your name when you skated there, and if you seen him downtown yesterday, he still knew your name,” Jim’s wife Lola Stover said.
The Skate Ranch Facebook page posted a photo collage and story tribute to Jim, and current Skate Ranch owner Sigrid Olin Semien said the story had been viewed almost 30,000 times and shared more than 450 times by Monday morning.
“He always wanted to share his knowledge, and he was never pushy,” Semien said. “My husband and I are so much like Granny and Papaw now.”
Jim was born in Huntington, West Virginia, in 1934. From all accounts, he has loved roller skating all his life, and skating is how he met his wife Lola.
Lola and Jim were skating partners in Huntington, but Jim was married at the time and they parted ways as friends. About 13 years later, however, they met up again as singles at Jim’s first skating rink.
“We both loved roller skating, and that probably is why we loved each other, and we loved each other probably because we loved roller skating,” Lola said. “There just really was never any separation between who Jim was and roller skating.”
Lola said Jim was a well-rounded guy who loved to have fun. While he also bowled, golfed and more, he really excelled at skating and focused his efforts on that passion.
He leased his first rink in 1965 and built his own rink a year later, where he stayed until he moved to Pennsylvania. Lola and Jim eventually moved to East Texas because “it’s cold in Pennsylvania,” Lola said.
They bought the rink now known as Skate Ranch on Lotus Lane in 1974, followed shortly after by the rink in Nacogdoches and a rink called Silver Wings located at the time on U.S. Highway 69.
“He loved to have fun,” Lola said. “He was a jokester that wouldn’t quit, and you sometimes couldn’t tell the difference because he joked with such a straight face.”
Lola said she commonly had to look at him, cock her head and say, “Will you behave?”
One Christmas, he started leaving “hints” around the house for Lola’s present that would say “not now” and “this isn’t it” all the way until Christmas Day, when he got Lola’s sister to pick up a box at a jewelry store for him to wrap.
“When I got home and opened the box, there was a note in it that said, ‘This isn’t it either,’” Lola said, kicking back her head and laughing out loud.
“For Mother’s Day, he went out in my backyard and pulled roses off of my rose bush and pulled purple vitex off of my vitex bush and brought them in and gave them to me like they were the biggest gift in the world. And you know what? The memory of it is.”
Those antics spread into his life at the Skate Ranch, too. Semien said there was a time when a group of kids would bus in from Diboll, and they often had to wait for their bus after the skate finished.
Jim would take the wireless microphone over to his house beside the rink and start to make spooky noises through the system.
“He would start doing spooky voices and scaring the daylights out of these kids in the building because it’s dark in there,” Semien said. “He would do it every time, and these little kids were screaming. It was so funny.”
His antics even spilled into the way he handled conflict. Lola and Semien said Jim was an excellent peacemaker who never had to raise his voice. Lola said he had a “no huggie-huggie, kissie-kissie” rule barring couples from expressing personal displays of affection in the rink.
One day a teenage couple decided to break that rule more than once, so Jim decided to teach them a lesson.
“The couple got over in the corner, and they were hugging, and then the music stopped and Jim said, ‘Stop right where you are.’ Everything stopped in the rink, and he said, ‘Look over in that corner. I told them to quit doing that and they’re not. They want you to see it, now look over there and watch them,’” Lola said.
The couple ended up getting married and told Lola and Jim that the memory of Papaw’s lessons is the reason they were comfortable sending their kids to the Skate Ranch.
For many kids, Papaw was someone who would teach them boundaries and ethics while continuing to have fun with them, Lola and Semien said. Lola said Jim had a particular impact on one man who ended up building their house.
“Larry has said and has had me tell Jim this many times in the last three months, ‘He was the first man I was ever able to say I love you to,’” Lola said. “I think that’s such a tribute to Jim.”
She also shared a moment when Semien’s husband was speaking with her and comforting her when he said, “You know, he has been my mentor for the past seven years.”
“That’s who Jim was without having any idea he was doing it,” Lola said.
“You just wanted to be like him,” Semien said.
Jim was making people laugh even through his own pain. Lola has a video from the day he was diagnosed with cancer when he was still having fun messing with telemarketers, and Semien said even during the week before his death, he was still making everyone in the room laugh and smile.
“He had us in there laughing, and he could barely communicate,” Semien said. “He wasn’t sad. I was sad. I was mad. I was selfish because he passed.”
“I’m angry at the disease,” Lola said. “I have two emotions going on — I’m extremely joyful for him because he’s not suffering, but I’m extremely sad for me that I don’t have him.”
Since the tribute was shared on Facebook, Lola and Semien said they have been so overwhelmed and in awe with the response — the stories from the many kids and adults who knew Jim growing up.
“I’m overwhelmed with the love that’s being shown to Jim,” Lola said. “I’m overwhelmed and thankful and blessed at the positive responses. I am so thankful that (Semien) did that. My heart knew it, but I don’t know that my head did, and it gave me a glimpse of what they thought of Jim, and it’s amazing to me.”
Semien said it had always been her plan to do a live video when Papaw passed, but she knew she would not be able to do it without crying, so she put it into words.
“How do you say what you want to say without crying over him?” she said. “I think for all the people out there, Papaw was their friend, no matter what.”
A visitation will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday and a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. A tribute skate will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Skate Ranch.
“I said, I’m not having a funeral. I’m having a celebration of life because his life deserves a celebration,” Lola said.
“I can’t imagine going through this, first without God, and second without God’s people’s response lifting me up. It’s been incredible.”
