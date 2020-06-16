I recently developed a curiosity about sunflowers after a student’s family sent pictures of a sunflower farm they visited.
Sunflowers have the trait of heliotropism, which means growing sunflowers follow the sun’s eastern path from its rising until it sets. As the evening brings on darkness, the flower heads turn back to their original position facing east to begin the daily journey all over again.
One would think the nighttime turning of the flower is useless as there is no nutrient benefit to gain by rotating in the darkness equal to the sunlight’s positive reaction making photosynthesis take place to feed it. However, it seems that with the matched turning of the seed head, the stalk is strengthened on both sides. One side during the day, the other at night resulting in the strong, sturdy stalk sunflowers are known for; thus, benefitting the growing flower by day and by night through this routine.
In returning to our classrooms in August, this is much the same type of strengthening we hope to accomplish with our students during the initial weeks of return to our classrooms. We completely understand there will be a need for academic review that must be addressed after being out of the classroom from March through May. We also plan to address the social and emotional well-being of children who are part of a historic event that has impacted health, labor and learning in a society that collectively faces the unknown of when some type of normalcy returns to life.
Addressing social emotional learning (SEL) is not new to education. In 1997, the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) and the Association for Curriculum and Development (ASCD) partnered to publish “Promoting Social and Emotional Learning: Guidelines for Educators.” The premise is to educate the whole child and equip a student for success in school and life.
There are five specific areas to be addressed in this learning process according to CASEL.
- Self-awareness: The ability to accurately recognize one’s emotions and thoughts and their influence on behavior.
- Self-management: The ability to regulate one’s emotions, thoughts and behaviors effectively in different situations.
- Social awareness: The ability to take the perspective of and empathize with others
- Relationship skills: The ability to establish and maintain healthy and rewarding relationships with individuals and groups.
- Responsible decision-making: The ability to make constructive and respectful choices about personal behavior and social interactions.
Another sunflower fact is that as they age, they discontinue this relationship with the sun and darkness and only face east, sturdy and steady in the plant they have become.
Utilizing the plan of educating a whole child results in much the same outcome: people who are well prepared to become their best self emotionally, socially and with the knowledge to accomplish great things regardless of the times in their life when the future was filled with the unknown or they were waiting for the light to come again.
