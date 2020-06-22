Two cases of coronavirus confirmed Saturday and four more diagnosed Monday bring Nacogdoches County’s total to 335, the County Emergency Office announced.
An estimated 269 of those cases have recovered and 24 have died, according to state records. Of the remaining 42 active cases, eight were hospitalized as of Saturday with half of those in ICU.
Cases confirmed Monday include two city residents, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s, and two county residents, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.
A state testing initiative conducted in May returned 29 positive cases from more than 600 tests administered in nursing homes, poultry plants and among medical workers. Addresses of those patients are being verified before county residents will be added to the county's total cases, local officials stated.
A call center remains open from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 936-468-4787; appointments for tests are required for all testing sites within the county.
The state’s reporting website — which differs from local case numbers from day to day — reported 345 cases in Nacogdoches County as of Sunday, with 380 in Angelina County, 254 in Shelby County and 87 in San Augustine. Cherokee and Rusk counties reported 67 and 250 cases, respectively.
Active cases statewide were approximately 40,924 on Thursday, more than double the 20,353 estimated on June 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.