If you had to guess which significant weather event produces the greatest number of fatalities in the U.S. each year, what would your answer be?
Violent winds, lightning and rising floodwaters from events including hurricanes and tornadoes readily come to mind. Or maybe it’s rip currents or freezing temperatures.
Wrong.
It may come as a surprise to many, but heat is the deadliest weather event in the nation, leading the fatality categories for 30-year average, 10-year average and 2021 alone, according to National Weather Service data.
Last year, 190 people died from heat-related complications compared to 146 who died from flooding, 111 from rip currents and 104 from tornadoes. Interestingly, fewer people died in winter storms last year (40) than from just flat-out being cold (106). Which further illustrates just how dangerous extreme temperatures can be.
With heat advisories common during this scorching summer from hell, we are already in the danger zone. When excessive heat warnings are in effect — as they were last weekend — the need to take precautions becomes all the more serious.
There were a couple situations last weekend that contributed to multiple power outages in Lufkin and Hudson, according to Oncor. A tree got into a power line at MarTeres Tea Room, causing a grass fire and leading to outages, while a broken pole near Etech caused additional service interruptions.
But area manager Nolan Smith said Oncor was experiencing outages across the system due to the heat, clarifying misinformation on social media that the outages were due to rolling blackouts.
As everyone stays home and runs their power-hungry air conditioners lower and longer than usual, a great demand is placed on the electrical supply infrastructure. We’re taking one for the team and putting our themostats at 78 where our computer equipment allows. Homeowners constantly running their A/C units can cause transformers to blow up or put additional stress on other equipment, all of which can lead to power outages.
On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, asked residents and businesses statewide to conserve electricity between 2 and 8 p.m. this week amid expectations that the grid would be strained to near capacity. And this is just the start to what is likely to be a common occurrence this summer: urgent requests to curtail electricity usage during peak hours to help avoid rolling blackouts.
We strongly suggest city leaders in Angelina County — or any local organization with the resources — consider setting up cooling stations when needed in the event of multiple power outages this summer.
Meanwhile, there are some things we can do to conserve power during this oppressive heat. And while we’re not thrilled about setting the thermostat to the recommended 78 degrees or higher, if you can tolerate it to take one for the team — go for it. Tips we can all follow include turning off pool pumps and unnecessary lights; lessening use of ovens, washing machines and dryers; and turning off or unplugging unused appliances.
Having a flashlight handy and purchasing battery-powered fans are both good ways to prepare for an outage.
And the following are a few tips from the Red Cross in the event your home does lose power this summer:
■ Check whether the outage is only in your house. If it is just your home, check your circuit breaker panel or fuse box.
■ Call your electric utility immediately to report the outage.
■ Stay on the lowest level of your home.
■ Don’t open the freezer or fridge unless necessary. A freezer will keep food frozen up to 36 hours if the door stays closed. If an outage lasts longer than four hours, pack meat and dairy products in a cooler with ice.
■ Pull the shades over all the windows and use cross-ventilation and fans to cool rooms.
Whether a tree falls on a power line, a transformer blows up or rolling blackouts make their dreaded return, they all lead to the same conclusion — one that can be deadly when real or real-feel temperatures are in the triple digits.
It’s going to be a long, hot — to put it mildly — summer. Let’s do what we can keep our families, friends and neighbors safe.
