The Southern Region of the USDA Forest Service has developed a regional grants calendar that will provide the public and partners access to funding opportunities they might otherwise not be able to access from online searches.
The calendar will provide U.S. Forest Service staff, partners and the public access to the latest funding opportunities. It also will offer forest-related topics, including climate change, habitat restoration, outdoor experiences, recreation, open space conservation, historic preservation, environmental education and community outreach.
Some grant opportunities are open year-round, with no specific due date. Some grant opportunities have multiple application deadlines throughout the year. The calendar reflects the deadline for applications with links to the organizations’ websites for more information. Questions about specific grant opportunities should be directed to the organization offering the funding.
“After learning of the Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest development of a grants calendar, I thought we need something similar. So, after enlisting the help of Jason Holifield, a Mount Adams VetsWork Environment intern, to develop a similar calendar, he took the challenge and ran,” according to Juliana DeFriese, sub-regional volunteer and service program specialist for Georgia and South Carolina, USDA Southern Region.
Holifield participated in the research and development of the calendar and coordinated efforts and communication between all parties.
“It took a great deal of coordination and was a team approach with many hands in the creation and execution of the calendar,’’ he said.
