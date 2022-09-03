The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District from Aug. 6-23.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Lufkin Head Start, 2208 N. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: repair the damaged wall area above the mechanical warewashing machine, chipping paint observed; repair the floor tiles in the kitchen near the mechanical warewashing machine and reach-in freezer near the fryer. All tiles must be in the original repair and smooth for cleaning; lower cabinets in the kitchen need to be resealed, bare wood observed in some areas; in the dry storage area the ceiling tiles around the A/C unit must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pests; seal holes at the utility lines running through the ceiling.
General comment: The facility is currently up for sale by the owner. Permit holder states if sold they will be moving.
■ ■ ■
Cornerstone Kids Academy, 2306 W. Frank Ave., Suite D, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: chemical test strips on site but expired in 2021, inspector left some chemical test strips until new ones come in; cups observed being dried on napkins on the counter, advised that dishes must be air dried, cups removed and placed in the sink to be washed.
■ ■ ■
Just Kidz Preschool, 2281 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 22
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: additional storage shelving needed for single-service items, several single-service items are being stored on the floor; employees personal items are being stored in the reach-in cooler above retail food items. Move items to the bottom shelf and label personal.
■ ■ ■
Lufkin State Supported Living Center, 6844 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Aug. 23
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 15
Reasons for violations: large mixers in the main kitchen were observed to have chipping paint. Repairs needed to prevent a possible physical hazard; replace the damaged microwave in the main kitchen at the serving line and in satellite kitchen No. 62; repairs needed to the ceiling tile and grid in the main warewashing area above the mechanical warewashing machine; repair the damaged sheetrock ceiling in the warewashing area at satellite kitchen No. 58; repair chipping paint at the doorway into the main warewashing room; re-paint the wall at the mop sink in the main kitchen; repair the damaged wall and chipping paint at the wall in the fry room at the canteen; repair the chipping paint at the wall in the warewashing area of satellite kitchen No. 58; repair or replace the damaged A/C vents and returns in satellite kitchen No. 58, No. 62 and No. 53, a good clean and repainting may fix the issue prior to replacement; utility lines leading into the ceiling must be well sealed to prevent the entry of pests, areas of concern in the main kitchen, warewashing room No. 2, canteen and satellite kitchens were shown to the manager, Mrs. Flowers, a work order was placed; seal holes in the wall under hand sinks in the restroom, wall at canteen warewashing station; replace damaged or missing ceiling tile in the satellite kitchens and canteen; additional weather strip needed at the doors in the main kitchen and satellite kitchen number No. 58; very strong sewer odor was noted in the male and female restrooms in the main kitchen, repairs required; very strong sewer odor was noted in the canteen handwashing room, repairs required.
General comment: Carrie Flowers and managerial staff demonstrated great active managerial control today during the inspection. Great job. Keep up the good work.
