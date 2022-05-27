“OMG.” “Tragic.” “Horrific and heartbreaking.” “Thoughts and prayers.”
Rinse, lather, repeat. Copy and paste.
Following those standard responses to yet another school shooting, there’ll rage the same, tired, worn-out arguments we’ve heard for years from the same groups: Those who think fewer guns are the answer, and those who think we need more. Those who blame the shooter and his family, and those who blame the schools for “allowing” it to happen.
The roots of these tragedies aren’t so clearly defined, so the one-way arguments are pointless.
But I’d like to make a suggestion, if I may.
Our country has gone nearly 250 years without having a foreign invader waging all-out war on American soil. While other countries have suffered invasions, we in the U.S. have not. We’ve dealt with some terrorist attacks, but not any sort of mass intrusion on a scale comparable to others throughout history.
How have we avoided such a scenario? By meeting the threat at its source and ensuring potential invaders didn’t get near us. We sent every available resource, specifically our armed forces, to attack the threat where it lay instead of waiting for it to come here.
In all our major battles, our nation’s leaders made the decisions necessary to protect all of us at home. We didn’t force our everyday citizens to don body armor, or get trained in the use of weaponry in an effort to stay safe while defending their homes. We didn’t expect men to stand guard duty at their front doors, we didn’t expect women to undergo weapons training and we didn’t expect kids to wear bulletproof backpacks. Here at home, our citizens didn’t feel the full effects of the conflicts.
Meeting the threat at its source. It works.
So here we go again with another incredibly tragic school shooting. Nineteen kids and two teachers gunned down in a classroom, for God’s sake. Little kids. Elementary school kids. All victims of an attack from one screwed-up individual.
Immediately following, there came the usual responses. This has happened so many times it’s as if we’ve all got the replies programmed in our phones or on our computers. Just copy and paste, and save ’em for the next time.
Lots of arguing, but few offers in the way of solutions.
“Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.”
Yeah, well, but those people are still using guns, right?
“We have a mental health crisis. Fix that, and we’ll fix everything.”
Great idea. So exactly how hard are we working toward that end?
Everything we see and hear immediately following such a horrible event is reactive. Yes, we’re upset. Completely disheartened. Feeling completely powerless to stop the next one.
Maybe what we’re not doing is meeting the threat at its source. Because there’s more than one issue involved, we’d have to launch multiple attacks. We’ve done it in other wars; surely, we’re not so weak now that we can’t do it again.
Since an overall ban on weapons will never work in this country, what if we simply make a real effort to keep weapons out of the wrong hands? The latest perpetrator was able to walk in a store at 18 years old and buy a couple of assault-style weapons and plenty of ammunition on the same day. It would have been harder for him to buy a six-pack of beer.
Enacting any new laws in this area will be tough, and it’s not because the majority of our population doesn’t want changes. (An estimated 83% would at least like to see some sort of background checks implemented, according to a Public Policy Polling survey.) It’s because too many of the lawmakers in position to do something are beneficiaries of some of the largest donations from gun lobbyists. Two of the three biggest benefactors are from Texas. They’re not going to bite the hands that keep feeding them ammo.
Sure, they claim keeping kids alive in school is important, but clearly not as important as holding onto their positions. “Hey, we’ve got plenty of children out there, but this job I’m holding is once in a lifetime!”
Instead, we’ll hear one or more of them say the solution is to arm teachers. I can’t speak for everyone, but I got into education to help change lives, not take ’em. And yeah, let’s just load some more responsibility on the teachers — you know, the same ones people don’t trust to pick out books for their classrooms.
The next targeted threat should be the mental health issue. It almost goes without saying that any person who could even think about shooting up a school is mentally ill, but how easy is access to treatment in this state? Currently, according to Mental Health America, Texas is ranked third in the nation in “prevalence of mental illness” and tied for 50th in “access to mental health care.” Those are some bad, bad numbers.
In addition, the Houston Chronicle reported that for the past 10 years, “more than 5 million kids in Texas schools each year have gone without appropriate access to mental health professionals.”
Texas can spend $90 million on standardized testing but can’t ensure schools have enough licensed counselors on the payroll? Man, there’s hardly enough left over for a teacher to buy some new Kevlar.
Those are just two of the threats as we know them. Attacking just one leaves the door open for the other. And we all know there’s no such thing as a 100% effectiveness rate on anything we try. Bad people will continue doing bad things.
Can’t we at least make it as hard on them as it is the rest of us? Meet the threat at the source instead of waiting for it to invade? Seemingly most of the current “solutions” involve waiting on the bad stuff to get there instead of beating it to the punches.
We can’t expect to repel every threat. It’s unrealistic, especially in today’s mixed-up world.
But every threat we fend off potentially is another failed attack stopped before it starts.
And maybe there’d be at least 19 more kids and two more teachers alive this week.
