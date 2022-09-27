092722 Great Oaks fire.jpg

Fire crews spray water and foam during a blaze at the Great Oaks Apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

 Lufkin Fire Department

The cause of a fire that led to the death of a dog and the destruction of half of a Great Oaks Apartments building is believed to be an electrical issue with a downstairs porch light, according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.

The Lufkin Fire Department was dispatched to the complex at 1:03 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, according to Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. The first unit arrived two minutes later and was greeted with heavy smoke and flames in the 600 building.

