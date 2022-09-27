The cause of a fire that led to the death of a dog and the destruction of half of a Great Oaks Apartments building is believed to be an electrical issue with a downstairs porch light, according to Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman.
The Lufkin Fire Department was dispatched to the complex at 1:03 p.m. on a report of a structure fire, according to Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. The first unit arrived two minutes later and was greeted with heavy smoke and flames in the 600 building.
Those within the building and neighboring buildings were evacuated, and firefighters stepped in to control the blaze.
Four engines, a ladder truck, three chiefs and five support personnel responded initially; another two firefighters were called in because the blaze was so severe, Pebsworth said. The Nacogdoches Fire Department also was called in but canceled en route.
"Several Lufkin police officers responded to the scene, as well, because apartment residents initially reported shots fired in conjunction with the structure fire," Pebsworth said. "Those sounds were found to be caused by the blaze, not gunfire."
The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department covered Lufkin’s Station No. 4 while crews fought the blaze.
It was called under control around 2:30 p.m., and there were no human injuries, though a dog died in a downstairs unit.
The entire building was initially believed to be a total loss, Pebsworth said, but was later estimated to be half the structure.
