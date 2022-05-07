The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between April 18-21.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Uday No. 30, 612 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 18
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: no test strips on site; cups observed stored directly on the floor in the back prep room, additional storage shelving needed; hand-washing reminders required at all designated hand-washing sinks, none observed in the restroom or at the sink in the prep area
———
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, 3102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 19
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 28
Reasons for violations: two employees on the cook line observed wearing watches, rings and bracelets, only a smooth wedding band is allowed; raw food in the walk-in cooler must be stored properly to prevent cross contamination, observed raw fish and chicken stored on the same shelf; observed raw scallops and shrimp stored on a make table with ready-to-eat food that will not be cooked; protective covering required for all food in the walk-in and reach-in cooler, food removed and covered; do not stack food without a protective covering, observed peppers in a container stored directly on top of the onions, onions discarded; no sanitation observed in the wiping cloth buckets, buckets removed and properly filled with sanitation; no variance on file for specialized process; replace shelving in dry storage and walk-in cooler that has rusted and is chipping paint; old labels must be removed when ware-washing, every item had old labels, consider changing the label type; no probe thermometers observed on the prep line to properly monitor cooking temperatures; repairs needed at the keg cooler, standing water observed in the bottom; repairs needed at walk-in cooler, ice build up observed in the freezer on shelving and food containers, water observed on the floor in the second walk-in cooler; repair handle on the reach-in warmer; repair damaged gaskets on the make tables; replace all damaged containers and utensils, several damaged items observed; clean the walls in the walk-in cooler; general clean of the shelving in the walk-in cooler; general clean needed inside the reach-in warmer; general clean needed inside the make table along the prep line; no sanitation observed at ware-washing; utensils stored in a dirty container in the bar, allow utensils to fully dry prior to storage; general clean needed under equipment and in corners; no disposable towels located at the hand sink in the bar, one sink needs to be stocked with hand soap and another sink needs to be stocked with disposable towels; all sinks required to have reminders, some have no reminder and others are water damaged; increase lighting intensity to 50 foot candles at the prep line closest to the ware-washing area, light meter used and metered at 27 foot candles; employed personal drinks and wallets must be stored in a designated area and not on prep tables; no variance in place for reduced oxygen packaging; comment: consumer advisory is good, missed one food item, note the consumer advisory on the fajita ribeye if served under cooked.
———
Lufkin Nutrition, 501 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 5
Reasons for violations: no bodily fluid cleanup kit on site; no sanitizer test kit on site; after ware-washing, dishes should not be stored on a drying mat, store utensils in drain board, corrected on site; no self-enclosure on the restroom door; soap, disposable towel and hand-washing reminders required at all hand sinks, corrected on site; comment: provided operator with an employee health sign for the wall.
———
Royal Dog, 704 S. Timberland Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
———
Restoration Bistro, 210 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 20
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: additional shelving needed in the walk-in cooler and freezer, food should never be stored on the floor; cut leafy greens must be maintained under cold hold, basil and cilantro discarded; filet mignon not declared on the consumer advisory; replace shelving on the prep table, bottom shelf observed rusted; repairs needed at the prep table on the cooking line, utilizing absorbent surfaces (cardboard and napkins) to hold parts from falling; utensils observed stored in dirty containers, dishes must be fully dried prior to storage, utensils removed and washed; no disposable towels located at the only hand-washing sink, staff stocked with towels; personal items (phone/speak/drink) must not be stored on prep surfaces, a designated location for personal items is required.
———
TnT Smokehouse, 161 Jump St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: April 21
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
Reasons for violations: comment: very clean facility with a knowledgeable certified food manage on site, good job.
———
Chambers Smokehouse, 170 Sundown Drive, Nacogdoches
Date of inspection: April 21
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 24
Reasons for violations: knowledgeable certified food manager is required to be on site at all times, several priority 1 orders noted during today’s inspection; employees must utilize a disposable towel to turn off the water after hands are properly washed; food employee observed wearing a watch, no jewelry other than a smooth wedding band is allowed; no certifications on site for review, all certifications shall be kept on site; protective covering observed on the food stored in the reach-in warmer, food must be covered; no wiping cloth buckets observed but several soiled wiping cloths were being stored on prep tables; employees must be knowledgeable on when to change gloves, employees observed handling ready-to-eat food and opening the rear exit, another employee was observed rubbing gloves on his shirt, gloves discarded and verbal guidance given, in-service on glove usage needed; bags of onions were stored directly on the floor, all food must be stored off the floor at all times; the food in the warmer located by the barbecue pit must be turned on when hot holding, food tempted at 90 degrees, rapid reheated to 165; sliced onions located on the serving table tempted at 87 degrees, sliced onions must be maintained at 41 or below, onions removed and placed in the reach-in cooler; clean the inside of the hot- and cold-holding equipment, food debris buildup observed; all areas of the mobile unit observed dirty with buildup, the unit must be cleaned on a regular basis to prevent the accumulation of grease and food debris, will follow up; dirty rags must not be stored in the only hand-washing sink; single-service forks must be stored in the same direction to prevent cross-contamination; no hot water available upon entry of the inspection, the hot water heater wasn’t turned on, operations closed until hot water available, hot water is required at all times; water must be available during all hours of operation, repairs needed on the water pump, employees cannot easily wash hands without turning on the pump switch, if the switch is not turned off the pump will go out, an employee was observed three separate times asking the manager to flip a switch so she could wash her hands; move the cooler that is stored directly in front of the only hand-washing sink; door and windows must be maintained closed to prevent the entry of pests; a conveniently located trash can must be near the hand sink, the only trash can on site was located at the rear of the unit in the barbecue pit area, moved closer to the sink but one should be located near the hand sink to dispose of hand towels; personal jacket, keys and cellphones must be stored in a designated location away from the retail food operations, items stored on prep tables and on single-service items; remove several flies from the facility, keeping doors and windows closed will help; comment: facilities must be maintained clean and the cleaning frequency should be addressed with staff members.
