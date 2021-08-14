Lufkin police are investigating an incident at Cheddar's Scratch Cafe in which a woman was shot in the ankle during a disturbance, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
A disturbance between two women began in the bar around 9:35 p.m., and one of the women shot the other in the ankle/foot area, the release states.
"We are still sorting out the details as to what exactly transpired between the women that led to the shooting," Pebsworth said.
The alleged shooter is detained and there is no threat to the public at this time, according to the release.
The victim’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening. She has been transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
