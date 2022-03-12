Allison Wethington suggested ‘‘Botty’’ as the name for the second robotic surgical system at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Hospital CEO Drew Emery gives Allison a robot of her own for her suggestion.
Drew Emery, left, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center, and Mark Hobbs, right, Surgical Services director, give Amir Parks (along with his mom and brother) a robot of his own after he suggested ‘‘Bender’’ as the name of hospital’s second robotic surgical system.
Woodland Heights Medical Center has added a second robotic surgical system.
The hospital has had a robotic system since 2012, and the second is a needed resource for the surgery department, according to hospital CEO Drew Emery.
“Our main goal will always be to offer quality health care to our patients,” Emery said. “Adding a second system will assure that our surgeons have the equipment they need for surgery cases while improving efficiency in the operating room.”
Emery said the technological advancements of the robotic systems provide surgeons with unparalleled precision, dexterity and control that enable a minimally invasive approach for many complex surgical procedures, including gynecology, general surgery and urology.
Woodland Heights reached out to local primary schools to see if students would help name the new robotic system, with the hospital selecting two winners from all of the name suggestions.
The winners were Allison Wethington, with the name of Botty, and Amir Parks, with the name of Bender.
“We enjoyed seeing all of the name suggestions come in,” Emery said. “There are some creative kids in Angelina County and we are pleased that they were so excited to participate.”
The winners were awarded a robot of their own as well as getting to “meet” their robots.
