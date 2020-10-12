Here’s a list of what is open and closed Monday in connection with Columbus Day.
GOVERNMENT
City offices are open Monday.
County, state and federal offices are closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD, Central ISD, Huntington ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy will be open on Monday. Hudson ISD and Zavalla ISD will be closed.
Angelina College administrative offices and library will be open on Monday.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be closed, and St. Patrick Catholic School will be open on Monday.
GARBAGE
Trash will be collected as normal.
LANDFILL
The landfill will be closed to the public.
TRANSPORTATION
Lufkin Brazos Transit System will run on Monday.
POSTAL SERVICE
No postal service on Monday.
LIBRARIES
Kurth Memorial Library, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll and McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington will be open on Monday.
MUSEUMS
The History Center in Diboll is still closed to the public for COVID-19 concerns, open for researchers by appointment only.
The Texas Forestry Museum is still closed to the public for COVID-19 concerns.
The Museum of East Texas is closed on Mondays.
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be open on Monday.
ELLEN TROUT ZOO
The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year.
NEWSPAPER
The Lufkin Daily News office will be open on Monday.
