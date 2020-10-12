Here’s a list of what is open and closed Monday in connection with Columbus Day.

GOVERNMENT

City offices are open Monday.

County, state and federal offices are closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

Lufkin ISD, Diboll ISD, Central ISD, Huntington ISD and Pineywoods Community Academy will be open on Monday. Hudson ISD and Zavalla ISD will be closed.

Angelina College administrative offices and library will be open on Monday.

St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be closed, and St. Patrick Catholic School will be open on Monday.

GARBAGE

Trash will be collected as normal.

LANDFILL

The landfill will be closed to the public.

TRANSPORTATION

Lufkin Brazos Transit System will run on Monday.

POSTAL SERVICE

No postal service on Monday.

LIBRARIES

Kurth Memorial Library, T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library in Diboll and McMullen Memorial Library in Huntington will be open on Monday.

MUSEUMS

The History Center in Diboll is still closed to the public for COVID-19 concerns, open for researchers by appointment only.

The Texas Forestry Museum is still closed to the public for COVID-19 concerns.

The Museum of East Texas is closed on Mondays.

The Naranjo Museum of Natural History will be open on Monday.

ELLEN TROUT ZOO

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the year.

NEWSPAPER

The Lufkin Daily News office will be open on Monday.