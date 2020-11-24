A lane closure is planned beginning Nov. 30 because of work on the Diboll relief route construction project in Diboll.
FM 1818 will be confined to one lane of traffic through the work zone beginning Nov. 30 and will continue for three days, weather permitting.
Crews will be working to alleviate drainage issues north of FM 1818 where a culvert will be installed. Work to complete the culvert installation and restore the FM 1818 pavement will necessitate the closure. Lanes will be closed during working hours only.
Motorists are urged to prepare for delays and obey all traffic control in place during the lane closure. Reduce speed in the area, prepare to stop and stay alert for signage, flaggers and lighted message boards advising of the closed lane of traffic.
The Diboll relief route construction is continuing with excavation and embankment work in various locations through the project.
Crews continue to drill shafts on the northbound side of U.S. Highway 59 in the project area. Bridge columns also are being set at Mockingbird Lane in Diboll and will continue in coming weeks.
The Diboll relief route, a $140.1 million construction project began in April with Sacyr Engineering and Infrastructures, a global company headquartered in Spain, serving as contractor.
The project consists of construction of a new freeway location on U.S. Highway 59 in Angelina County, from FM 2108 to 1.1 mile south of White Oak Creek. Work will include construction of the new freeway and will include grading, structures, concrete pavement and freeway signage. The 8-mile long project is set for completion in five years.
For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
