A Utah-based plumbing company will be in Lufkin Tuesday, if nothing compromises traveling plans, to repair broken lines for those who need it at no cost.
Frank Hatch, the owner of Imperial Plumbing LLC, a company based in Springville, Utah, watched the storms in Texas with growing anxiety and wanted to help. He posted on Facebook asking for people to recommend places to go and learned about Lufkin.
“My team of employees and I are getting everything together and will be pulling out in the next day or two,” he said. “I have so much anxiety and can’t get there fast enough.”
Hatch will bring 10 guys and has made plans to stay in town from Tuesday through March 2. They just need places to eat and fuel up, he said.
