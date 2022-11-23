ZAVALLA — Tensions ran high in Zavalla’s city hall Tuesday night as residents packed into the central office to figure out what to do about the city’s failing water system.
Zavalla water customers have gone more than a week without water in their homes and businesses. It has come back in some areas only to be turned off again while some homes have only seen a trickle of water since the latest problems began.
Most, if not all residents had water as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the city’s social media. The city has posted regular updates as issues were resolved over the last few days.
While the last 10 days have been rough, residents say this was just the breaking point — problems have been growing consistently over the years.
“We have been without water off and on for at least six weeks, not just the last two or three weeks,” said Sue Morrell, owner of the Eagles Nest Café.
Even if she can open the cafe in the morning, Morrell usually sees low pressure by the afternoon, which forces her to close early. She is frustrated watching her employees who live paycheck to paycheck struggle with fewer hours.
“I lose about $2,000 to $3,000 a day when I have to close down,” she said. “That’s why I’m very vocal on this. This should have been taken care of 10 years ago.”
The system hit a breaking point sometime early the week of Nov. 13. Some residents say they lost pressure Nov. 12, others have said they noticed it on Nov. 15. After workers believed the issue was fixed, the city purchased bulk water to run through the system only to see it expose leaks in the water lines the city didn’t know about.
The city’s problems led County Judge-elect Keith Wright and county emergency management coordinator Ricky Connor to call in reinforcements.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas A&M Public Works Response Team were dispatched to Zavalla on Monday to provide the city assistance with plans to work until the problem was fixed.
These resources are available at no cost to cities when they reach a point where personnel and equipment are not enough to resolve issues like this, said Bert Nitzke, operations chief/program director Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
On Tuesday he said he hoped to see the system up and running by Thanksgiving. But this would be contingent upon crews finding no other leaks and getting the water to pass quality tests, he said.
The city’s water concerns will not end when the emergency management teams leave, however.
The city is facing two problems: one of the city’s wells requires a specially licensed person to operate it, and the city can’t keep someone on staff with that license; and the current water system infrastructure is old and failing and the city doesn’t have the resources to fix it.
Tuesday’s council meeting was to consider: a contract with Daryl Cheney, one of six operators in the state with the license to work on one of the city’s wells; the resignation of Manford C. Lowery, the city public works director; paying two employees overtime for the work they’ve done since the water went out instead of providing comp time; and to appoint a drought/emergency management committee.
The council only agreed on the latter two points. The others were tabled.
Lowery had worked between 22 and 23 hours a day since the latest problems began, and city secretary Waunesa Herrington credited his motivation to quit to exhaustion. The council would not take action on his resignation without a formal letter.
Cheney did not attend the meeting and the council did not have a final contract to work with him. Also, a number of residents expressed discontent at the idea of working with Cheney after he previously left the city. Two of them left the meeting early to negotiate a contract with Jess Williams, another license holder and former employee.
The well
Zavalla has a few water wells throughout the city, but also relies upon a GUI well, which is a “groundwater under the influence of surface water” well. Herrington said this was well with which the city noticed first problems. Crews were unable to make it produce the amount of water the city needed.
The GUI well consists of several shallow wells with water that the system sends to the treatment plant to then be distributed.
The city installed it a number of years ago, according to council members at Tuesday’s meeting. At the time, it didn’t require anything special to operate it. Shortly after, however, the state of Texas updated its requirements and determined operators of these wells need a specific license.
And since then, the city has struggled to keep employees who have this license, Herrington said. It takes a lot of work to get someone certified. Of the six people in the state licensed to operate the GUI well, three are in East Texas and have worked for Zavalla, she said.
“We have tried over and over to get people, but they can’t pass the test,” she said. “A lot of them can’t even pass the wastewater test, and it’s not as hard as the water test.”
Council members said they have worked hard to find someone willing to step up and do the work; Cheney was the only one they could reach and who would agree, they said. This would be a short-term contract if approved, as there is one current employee who is working toward certification, Herrington said. But that person doesn’t want people knowing who they are so they can focus and study, she said.
Even if the city resolves this particular problem, it is still facing an uphill battle to provide clean, safe water to residents.
“Y’all have problems,” Angelina & Neches River Authority manager Kelley Holcomb said during the meeting.
“Everything you’re experiencing is a 20- to 30-year problem in the making that came to a head in the past week. You’re not going to get out of it cheap, it will cost money, and you’re not going to be able to solve these problems by yourself.”
A history of problems
The Eagles Nest Café, which sits along the city’s main street — state Highway 63 — has been in operation for around 10 years, Morrell said. She noticed problems then as well, but they were nowhere near this magnitude.
“They’re always cutting the water off for some reason or another,” she said. “But usually it’s just for an hour or two.”
Over the last two to three years, however, those problems have significantly ramped up and have come to a head over the last three months, she said. And she wants to know why the city didn’t address these issues earlier.
Brenda Cox, a former city councilwoman, said the problems had been going on for years, and new water department heads didn’t really seem to fix the issue.
Pam Hooks, who has served as a councilwoman for several years, said she has tried to get these issues resolved but seems to run headfirst into a wall.
She was frustrated Tuesday night as residents railed against the city council and expressed those feeling more than once. There are leaks and problems she has pointed out in the past that have gone ignored, she said after the meeting.
Fixing these issues will require time and money, Holcomb said. He estimates the city is looking at upward of $30 million to manage the distribution and years of work.
His agency is attempting to work out a contract with the city to provide clean water, but it would do nothing for the aging pipes that have sprung a series of leaks over the last 10 days.
“So we’d be getting good water in nasty old pipes,” one man chimed in.
