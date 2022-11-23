Bottled water

Zavalla has been providing bottled water to residents for a few days following the latest issues with the city’s failing water system.

 Pixabay

ZAVALLA — Tensions ran high in Zavalla’s city hall Tuesday night as residents packed into the central office to figure out what to do about the city’s failing water system.

Zavalla water customers have gone more than a week without water in their homes and businesses. It has come back in some areas only to be turned off again while some homes have only seen a trickle of water since the latest problems began.

