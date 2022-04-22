His baseball career was over, and he knew it.
An injury he’d managed to overcome a couple of times before had bitten him again, ending his season just as he was getting started.
His inability to play didn’t stop him from sticking with his teammates in the dugout and watching the games, but just standing next to him, I could tell how much it pained him to know he couldn’t play.
I asked if he planned to undergo the surgery and try again next year, and he just offered a wistful smile and a shake of his head.
“Nah, man, it’s over,” he said, speaking of his baseball career. “It’s time to move on.”
He told me he he’d been playing baseball since he was around 4 years old. He couldn’t remember a time when he wasn’t wearing a uniform as part of a team. That it was over so suddenly, without any time for mental preparation, had to be tough.
He was handling the situation better than I would have. What a tough decision for a young adult to make, but at least he’s got a life plan in place. I have no doubt he’ll succeed.
Just a couple of nights later, I attended a local high school softball game featuring two area teams. One team was hosting its “Senior Night.” The other team would hold theirs a few days later.
A guy I know whose daughter played for the home team that night was standing off to himself. Truthfully, he looked like a train wreck waiting to happen. I asked if he was OK, and he just sort of shook his head.
“Can’t believe this is her last time playing here,” he said of his daughter. He went on to say he’d been chasing his kid’s sports dreams with her for so long, he had no idea what life was going to be like without it.
There also was a lady there from the visiting team. She mentioned how her girl would be playing her last home game soon, and she was already frazzled just thinking about it. It was as if she showed up to a different Senior Night just to practice being a train wreck.
It’s that time of year: The nearer we get to the numerous graduations, the nearer we are to the end of some youngsters’ athletic careers. Yes, there will be some who continue at a different level, but there are even more who won’t. Their last games of the season — some players already have experienced those endings — will be just that: their last games.
Like the baseball player mentioned above, many of them have played on teams since they basically were old enough to walk. They don’t know life without after-school practices, road trips and games. When the end gets here, it’s going to come as a shock to their systems.
Unfortunately, the same goes for the parents. Years of “I can’t find my cleats” and those last-minute “I forgot to tell you, it’s your turn to bring the snacks” declarations will disappear, and the memories will fall on those parents like boulders raining down from the sky.
Planning vacations around tournaments turns into, “Now what are we gonna do?”
Some of the parents will continue to show up at their schools’ games for support, but it won’t be the same as cheering on their own kids. Eventually, they’ll retire those folding chairs they’ve parked behind the netting for so long.
It’s a sudden change in a lifestyle, and the adjustment period can be harsh. It’s not just the idea of not watching their kids play. It’s also having it force-fed that those kids actually went right out and grew up while the games distracted us. Not every parent is ready to accept such a thing.
Sadly, Mom and Dad aren’t any more prepared for the suddenness of it all than their young players are.
Brace yourselves, sports fans. The tears are heading this way. Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs already have had to say goodbye to their seniors. Once the playoffs begin, teams will get eliminated, and there’ll be kids walking off the field in cleats and uniforms for the last time. Don’t go behind the dugouts or in the parking lots after the games unless you just really want to see kids and grownups joined in a big group weep. Trust me. I’ve gotten my share of snot on my sleeves from trying to ocomfort some crying people.
Mostly, try to keep these thoughts in mind when the competitive side rears up in one of those intense playoff games. If your team is fortunate enough to win, cheer on those players just as loudly as ever.
Just try to keep in mind what’s happening on the other side.
Eventually, even the winning players and their parents are going to experience the end.
They just might need an extra shoulder handy for all the crying they’re going to do.
