If people are going to argue over the existence of Santa, by default they’d have to argue the existence of elves, right?
I mean, if one thinks there’s no fat guy flying around the world delivering toys, then one must think there are no elves making the stuff for Santa to haul.
I might give in on the Santa argument, but I refuse to believe elves aren’t real. I’ve seen too many of ’em.
My first time pulling duty as an elf came when I was around 15 years old. Some local folks in my hometown recruited the high school group to which I belonged to help out with a holiday project. My role for a day was to escort a couple of little boys around town so they could do some Christmas shopping. I was handed an envelope with cash in it, and all I had to do was take the boys to whatever stores they wanted to raid.
Johnny and Jason. Little bitty dudes who were more elf-sized than my gangly teenaged self. I still remember those kids and how excited they were as they tried to decide what to get. They weren’t greedy at all. I helped them with the math part of figuring out what they could afford, and I watched the boys put things back when the price tags had too many numbers on ’em.
I also remember the way they hugged me every time I handed them one of their just-purchased gifts. I may have been acting as an elf, but I felt like a king.
Then I remembered: I wasn’t the one who made their day possible. The money for their gifts came from some kind-hearted, anonymous elves. The donors deserved those hugs way more than I did. Like Santa, I was cashing in on someone else’s efforts.
I got another opportunity to play elf several years later. Some of us Marines were assigned to help with the Corps’ Toys for Tots campaign in the town near our base. We donned our dress blues and stood next to the drop-off boxes in malls or outside stores as real-life elves delivered toys. Later, I got to be a part of the delivery crew, driving a big truck filled with stuff all over the city.
I felt pretty good about what I was doing, but again I remembered I wasn’t the only one buying toys for a child I’d never meet. The life-sized elves filling those boxes were the ones ensuring some little ones would have a decent Christmas. They were the ones deserving of the thanks I got in their stead.
Nowadays, I still see elves nearly everywhere I go. They’re not the little gnome-sized beings we’ve seen depicted in movies and other media. Nope. They’re just regular, everyday people whose hearts are bigger than the entire North Pole.
I see my buddy Brian Crews and his platoon of Marine Corps League members as they mount their annual Toys for Tots campaign here in town. I’ve visited Brian at the big toy-staging area, and the work those people put in for others is truly something special to behold.
Recently, I took our granddaughter Laine to drop off some toys to Brian and his crew as they parked their trucks in a local parking lot. I explained to Laine why we were buying toys for other kids, and her 4-year-old self loved the idea. Watching her walk up and hand off those gifts sure made me proud.
I see more elves all around me. The men and women working with the Salvation Army standing next to those big Red Kettles and ringing those bells all day — all on behalf of someone else. I have yet to meet one of those elves who didn’t find a way to make me smile.
Elves also look a lot like cops, firefighters and nurses. This week the Lufkin Police Department featured Operation Blue Santa Delivery Day, dropping off gifts to some local families. I heard of a group of nurses who put together a drive to help those in need. I heard how a fire station drove up to homes with toys in the fire trucks.
Man, you don’t think Santa wishes he could be that cool? Ask any kid whether he or she would rather ride in a sleigh or a fire truck. Sleighs don’t have sirens.
The elves are everywhere, looking just like regular people as they find ways to help in any way they can — with their money or their time. Any time I start feeling a little tired and cranky around the holidays, I see those elves at work and remind myself how fortunate I am they’re not having to put in all that effort for my family and me. They inspire me to find ways to do my part for others.
They’re either proof elves really do exist — even if they’re taller than we thought — or they show us something quite possibly even better. Some news we could sure use right about now.
They show us there really is such a thing as a good person.
