I sure am enjoying the sunshine right now. “You won’t when you die of skin cancer.”
Man, the sky sure is a pretty blue shade today. “Yeah, but it’s all poison. Just keep breathing those carcinogens.”
I really love hanging out on my porch and listening to the birds sing. “Uh-huh. Wait’ll one flies over and poops in your eye. And birds got lice.”
Think your happiest thought. Picture your most beautiful picture. Go ahead and hum the prettiest tune you know.
Somebody out there’s gonna have a problem with it.
The most innocuous remarks or completely innocent observations are still prime targets for people who just can’t help themselves when it comes to finding fault in anything and everything in this world.
Seriously. I was reading a story online regarding a young person who overcame some tremendous life challenges on his way to graduating college. I found inspiration in the story, as did many others who took time to leave comments.
Not everyone. Of course not. Conan the Contrarian and his hordes of haters just had to ride through and leave a trail of nastiness, criticizing everything from the kid’s appearance to his life struggles. “He graduated college and he can’t afford a better haircut?” “He could have graduated way earlier if he’d tried harder.” “You think his life was tough? Let me tell you about real struggles … ”
On and on. They can’t just let us enjoy a nice story. They’ve gotta fly over and drop bird poop in our eyes.
I saw a picture of an adorable child heading out for her first day of school. She wanted to wear her favorite house shoes, and her parents let her. Most comments were complimentary, both toward the little girl and her mom.
But you knew this was coming, right? The mean lady who wanted to know just what kind of parents sent their children to school looking “homeless.” (Her words. Not mine.)
Who are these sad, angry humans? And what are we supposed to do with them?
I try to be a nice guy. I pride myself on making the effort to understand others. Instead of firing back and helping fan yet another argument, I force myself to practice some sort of empathy — and a whole lot of restraint. Maybe life’s just not going well for them. I should feel sad for them and grateful for my part of the world. It’s how I think a better person would want to act.
Then my own mean streak kicks into gear: If they’re mad at the world, why can’t they just be mad and let the rest of us listen to the birds? I mean, how miserable does one’s life have to be to see every little thing in such a dark light — and to throw those shadows right at someone else’s sun?
Does misery love company that frigging much?
Yup. It does.
I read somewhere about “recreational contrarians.” What a great term for the instigators and trolls who live to provoke others. Their only pleasure in life appears to be stirring up as much garbage as possible. If they’ve gotta feel wretched, then they think the rest of us should, too. To paraphrase a popular quote, “Most folks are as (un)happy as they make up their minds to be.”
Since any response to their annoyance plays right into their pessimism-coated hands, the best thing to do is ignore them. As the saying goes, “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”
The biggest reason to ignore the killjoys is the effect such negativity has on our own moods. Our brains release cortisol (the “stress” hormone) any time we face something (or someone) unpleasant. Too much cortisol in our systems can increase stress and cause issues from accelerated heart rates to weight gain.
You think I wanna get fat because of some internet troll? Think a-danged-gain.
Turn ’em off and shut ’em out. Nothing we say or do will change their minds or their intentions.
Mostly, I don’t want anyone else having any control whatsoever over my moods. I like being a happy dude. I like trying to make others happy. If it means wading through the mud around the wrestling pigs, I’ll do it.
Let the misery seek out other company.
All I can do is wish ’em well.
“My cousin’s neighbor’s brother’s best friend fell down into a well, and we never saw him again. Thanks for bringing up a bad memory.”
(Sigh.) I give up.
