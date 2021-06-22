Christopher Schalk, SFA assistant professor of forest wildlife management, and Daniel Scognamillo, SFA adjunct professor of forest wildlife management, participated in the first nationwide survey of mammals initiated by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. The survey, known as Snapshot USA, comprises 1,509 motion-activated camera traps throughout 110 sites in the U.S. Pictured is a common raccoon documented at the Stephen F. Austin Experimental Forest during the survey.