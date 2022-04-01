Angelina College right fielder Haley Primrose makes a diving catch during Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lamar State College-Port Arthur. The Lady Roadrunners’ offense exploded in a 12-2, 19-2 sweep of the Seahawks.
Angelina College’s Sara Mayes blasts a ball to the wall during Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lamar State College-Port Arthur. Mayes drove in five runs in the two games as the Lady Roadrunners’ offense exploded in a 12-2, 19-2 sweep of the Seahawks.
Angelina College right fielder Haley Primrose makes a diving catch during Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lamar State College-Port Arthur. The Lady Roadrunners’ offense exploded in a 12-2, 19-2 sweep of the Seahawks.
GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News
Angelina College’s Sara Mayes blasts a ball to the wall during Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lamar State College-Port Arthur. Mayes drove in five runs in the two games as the Lady Roadrunners’ offense exploded in a 12-2, 19-2 sweep of the Seahawks.
There’s a reason the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners lead the conference in nearly every offensive category.
Those ladies can flat-out hit.
AC entered Wednesday’s doubleheader with Lamar State College-Port Arthur leading Region XIV in team batting average (.381), team slugging percentage (.670) and RBIs (214).
The day’s result only added to the numbers.
The Lady ’Runners pounded out 28 hits and scored 31 runs in blasting the Seahawks 12-4 and 19-2 to sweep both games.
Sara Mayes and Bailey Frenzel each drove in five runs over the two games, and Haley Primrose drove in another four when she rocked an opposite-field grand slam in the nightcap. Frenzel and Madi Baker also homered for AC.
Leighton Landreth, Reagan Smith and Lace Tangianau each added two RBIs, with Tangianau’s two-run single in the fifth inning of the opener serving as the walk-off winner.
Primrose pitched a complete game in the opener, striking out six hitters in six innings. Mia Gilmore and Gianna Wade teamed up in the circle in the late game, holding the Seahawks to two earned runs.
The Lady Roadrunners (23-9, 6-4) will return to action as they host Louisiana State University-Eunice in a non-conference doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. today at the Phillips Family Sports Complex in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.