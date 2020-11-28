St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin donated three pallets’ worth of durable medical equipment supplies totaling $7,000 to Lufkin Independent School District just in time for GivingTuesday.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that is meant to inspire people and organizations to help transform their communities and the world.
The DME giving opportunity presented itself when the previous durable medical equipment company dropped its contract with St. Luke’s Health and the new provider did not assume the existing inventory.
Matt Adams, supply chain operations manager for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin, researched and found the new supplies, including crutches, knee immobilizers, arm slings, shoulder immobilizers, ankle boots, cast shoes, back braces, wrist splints, abdominal binders, c-collars and more were not being used in the hospital and were eligible for donation.
The Lufkin native then reached out to Lufkin High School on behalf of the hospital.
“LHS is my alma mater and I spent a good amount of time in the training rooms as a high school athlete playing football, baseball and powerlifting as a student,” he said. “My wife is a teacher at Lufkin Middle School. School budgets are tight and even tighter due to the current pandemic. This donation from St. Luke’s Health-Memorial could save the school district some funds to allocate in other needed areas.”
Mike Waters, the high school’s assistant athletic trainer, accepted the donation. Waters was an athletic trainer at LHS when Adams was a high school athlete.
“It was good to briefly reconnect with Mike after all these years. I know that this donation — all of which promote recovery after orthopedic related injuries or surgeries — will be fully utilized to support the young athletes of LISD.”
