The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating an incident that led to two individuals being hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in northwest Parker County.
Authier said the case is in its early stages, and remains under investigation.
“Due to the injuries, the age of the juveniles and the sensitive case matter, information released regarding this case will be limited,” he said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to a shooting and found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The girl’s 38-year-old father was found inside the family’s home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals by air ambulance.
Sheriff’s investigators said the juvenile is believed to have shot her father, fled the scene and later shot herself. A handgun was found underneath the juvenile.
Sheriff’s CID members discovered during their investigation the juvenile suspect had planned for several weeks to kill her family and pets and had been in contact with another juvenile female from Lufkin regarding the plan.
The other juvenile female also had planned to kill her father, but did not go through with the plan, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair planned for the Weatherford juvenile to drive to Lufkin, pick up the second juvenile and run away together to Georgia.
Lufkin police are also investigating the incident. Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have charged the Lufkin juvenile with criminal conspiracy for her role in planning the shooting.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office does not identify juvenile suspects. The adults’ names will not be released in order to protect the identities of the juveniles.
