Forecasters project Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring several inches of rain to Angelina County, but Lufkin city officials do not believe it will cause the same flooding the city saw on Mother’s Day.
“The information we’re getting from National Weather Service-Shreveport projects Lufkin to see one to four inches of rain over the next five days and wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph,” city communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
“Things can always change depending on what the storm does as it comes inland, but as of now we don’t expect this to be a widespread flash flooding event like we experienced on Mother’s Day.”
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the system’s top sustained winds were 70 mph, nearly hurricane strength and an increase of 10 mph from earlier in the day. If the winds hit 74 mph, the storm would become a Category 1 hurricane. It was moving north-northeast at 12 mph and was predicted to make landfall late Monday night along the central Texas coast.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Angelina County among other East Texas, South Texas and Louisiana counties Monday.
“We’re looking at a long duration event with a lot of rainfall over time,” NWS meteorologist Aaron Stevens said.
Based on an update at 2 p.m. he said Angelina County could see varying amounts of rainfall. The southernmost part of the county is expected to see between four to six inches of rain. Lufkin is on the cusp of the two- to three-inch and three- to four-inch range. And the northernmost part of the county is expected to see two to three inches of rain.
The eye is projected to make landfall on the coast at 7 a.m. Tuesday, meaning the eye could be over Lufkin at 7 a.m. Wednesday. But depending on the size of the storm, the county could see storms from it’s northernmost edge, Stevens said.
Even though the city is not expected to see the same amount of rain it did over the spring, the Lufkin Street Department has been working on flood mitigation, Pebsworth said.
“Since the Mother’s Day storm, our Street Department crews have been hard at work, removing 200 dump-truck loads of debris from ditches and creeks around the city to mitigate future flooding events,” she said. “Those ditches and creeks constantly fill with vegetation, so this type of activity is ongoing maintenance.”
This includes work done behind the Inez Tims Apartments, which has struggled with flooding and was hit particularly hard in May, she said.
The Texas Department of Transportation also had crews out preparing state-run roadways for the expected weather.
“Our crews are ready for this weather event, but we want the public to also be ready and make a plan to stay safe should we experience any flooding,” Rhonda Oaks, public information officer, said.
“As always, driving is discouraged during heavy rain or flooding. Never drive through a flooded roadway. There is no way of knowing whether the safety of the road beneath the water has been compromised until crews can inspect it.”
As part of their efforts, TxDOT crews began preparing equipment, cleaning ditches, checking road signs and signals and checking problematic areas prone to flooding.
Among these areas, TxDOT looked at the area behind Dairy Queen on state Highway 94 where residents saw significant flooding in the spring, Oaks said. This is an area she said the city also looked at.
“In addition, we will monitor FM 2497 and other low-lying areas throughout the county,” she said.
“We will also closely monitor the underpass near the U.S. 59 south flyover where we occasionally see excessive water. The main point is if water is standing or flooding a roadway, don’t drive through it.”
Crews from both TxDOT and Lufkin are ready to respond should the community need it, both press officers said.
