An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing five-week-old boy in Wells.
Facebook posts by the Wells Police Department said the department is working with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers to find the child.
A post by the East Texas Center for the Missing said the child's father, DeAndre Argumon, and his green 2000 Ford have been found but the infant is still missing.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the infant is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County sheriff at (930) 867-3403 or (903) 683-2271.
