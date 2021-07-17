The Angelina County Commissioners met Friday to continue budget discussions. However, because notice of the meeting was not published online as expected, County Attorney Cary Kirby encouraged the court not to discuss anything or make any decisions.
The next meeting is planned for Thursday, County Judge Don Lymbery said. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online at angelinacounty.net or on YouTube.
A notice of the meeting should be published online and posted at the Angelina County Courthouse prior to the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.